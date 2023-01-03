Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh as Al-Nassr share exclusive footage in welcome video

Cristiano Ronaldo has touched down in Riyadh following his move to Al-Nassr, and the Saudi Arabian club have documented his arrival.

The iconic forward has agreed on an astounding £173 million-per-year deal with the Saudi side.

He eclipses Lionel Messi as the world's highest-paid player, and the agreement with Al-Nassr will see him play a role in Saudi Arabia's bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The excitement reached fever pitch in Riyadh upon the arrival of one of the greatest players in history.

Al-Nassr released a welcome video that follows Cristiano Ronaldo and his family's arrival:

The 37-year-old is the biggest name to be signed by a Saudi club in history and he joins an Al-Nassr side that are top of the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr released a tweet hyping the welcome ceremony of their blockbuster signing:

"Tomorrow is Tuesday. Fans receive their player Cristiano Ronaldo 🤩. 7 pm 🔥. In Victory Square. HalaRonaldo 💛."

The Portuguese will undergo the first part of his medical, with the second coming a few days later.

He is set to be unveiled by the Saudi club at 4pm BST on Tuesday (January 3).

The welcome ceremony is set to take place during an open training session at the club's 25,000-capacity Mrsool Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to get back to goalscoring form amid a difficult past year for club and country.

The Portuguese icon netted just three goals and contributed two assists in 16 appearances across competitions for Manchester United.

He gave an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, in which he took issue with his game time at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo subsequently parted ways with the Red Devils after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

The feeling was that he would secure a move to a top European side, but this hasn't happened.

Meanwhile, he endured a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal, scoring just one goal in five appearances as the nation bowed out in the quarterfinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not have a clause in his contract that allows him to join Newcastle United on loan

Ronaldo won't return to European football via a loan.

Marca reported a clause in Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr that allowed him to join Newcastle on loan if they secure Champions League football.

The Magpies are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which also owns Al-Nassr.

Newcastle are flying high in third position in the Premier League table, and Champions League qualification is a real possibility.

However, Calciomercato expert Rudy Galetti has quashed speculation over the apparent clause.

He tweeted that there was no clause in favor of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Newcastle in his deal with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo enjoyed a phenomenal career in European football, winning the Champions League trophy five times, including three in a row. He scored 141 goals in 125 appearances.

