Cristiano Ronaldo on the brink of making history ahead of Juventus' crunch clash with Inter Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to inspire Juventus to victory tonight. Juventus' visit to the San Siro for their clash against Inter Milan is huge in the context of the title race, as the Bianconeri find themselves in 4th place, two places and four points behind their opponents.

The Turin-based team has been on a 3 match winning streak in Serie A coming into the encounter, and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has been key during that period.

The Portuguese forward is now on the verge of history, following his exploits against Sassuolo last week, where he scored in injury time. The 35-year-old is now poised to become the all-time leading goalscorer in club competition if he scores against the Nerazzurri.

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury-time goal against Sassuolo was his 759th in club competition, tying the legendary Czech Republic player Josef Bican and surpassing former Brazil forward and world Cup winner Pele.

Most official goals scored for club and country in football history:



◉ Josef Bican (759)

◉ Cristiano Ronaldo (759)

◎ Pelé (757)



Cristiano Ronaldo is now level with Josef Bican. pic.twitter.com/LipSM82i4Y — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 10, 2021

A foot in the title race for Juventus and the goalscoring record is not all that is on the line for the Portuguese forward, as he stands on the verge of breaking another massive record.

Widely considered as the greatest goalscorer of all-time, Cristiano Ronaldo is also set to become the first player in club football to score 20 goals in 15 consecutive seasons, having already scored 15 or more league goals in 15 consecutive seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus look to mount up a title challenge ahead of their trip to the San Siro

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Andrea Pirlo

Under newly-appointed manager Andrea Pirlo, Juventus have been hit-and-miss in this season lately, amassing just 33 points in 16 league games so far. Injuries have made things difficult and star-man Cristiano Ronaldo's absence due to COVID-19 significantly decreased their goal threat. Their trip to San Siro could be absolutely crucial in terms of their title challenge.

The Bianconeri sit 4 points below Antonio Conte's Inter Milan, albeit with a game in hand, and a win over the Nerazzurri would ensure their charge for the title as both teams look to put the pressure on AC Milan at the top of the table.

After a shock exit from Europe, Conte's side have bounced back and produced solid form in the league with 5 wins in a row. However, Inter Milan are winless in 2 and following Juventus' previous confidence boosting trip to the San Siro last week, where they beat AC Milan 2-1, the Old Lady will be smelling blood on Sunday night.