Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham dwarfed by F1 icon Eddie Jordan with staggering net worth

Former F1 driver and team owner Eddie Jordan reportedly has a higher net worth than footballing superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.

Jordan, 74, began his motorsport career in the 1970s, racing in Formula Two and Three. He broke his leg during a crash in 1976 but made a comeback and also gave some tests for McLaren.

The Irishman then founded his own team called 'Eddie Jordan Racing' in 1980, which competed in Formula One in 1991. Legendary F1 racer Michael Schumacher also debuted with Jordan's team, which won four races over the years.

Jordan sold the company 14 years later for £34 million.

As per celebritynetworth.com, the Irishman currently has a net worth of around £486 million. Aside from motorsports, Jordan has amassed his wealth from television and businesses in industries such as oil, sports, gaming, and entertainment.

Jordan's net worth is more than footballing icons Ronaldo and Beckham. As per the aforementioned website, the Portuguese legend has a net worth of around £406 million while Beckham's net worth is around £366 million.

Both players have been iconic on and off the pitch over their careers. Beckham earned well playing for clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Englishman also has multiple businesses and currently co-owns MLS side Inter Miami CF.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is still playing and plies his trade for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC. He also has his own brand and owns multiple businesses, hotels, and more, across the world.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez on Cristiano Ronaldo's importance

Roberto Martinez began his tenure as Portugal's manager well, beating Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers.

Captain Ronaldo scored a brace in each game as they won 4-0 and 6-0, respectively.

After their game against Luxembourg on March 26, Martinez highlighted the 38-year-old forward's importance to the team, saying (via NDTV):

"Cristiano is a unique player in the world, with the highest number of international caps. "The experience he has for the dressing room is very important. All players have an important role."

"The younger ones due to their willingness to play and players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva bring experience. It's important to have a complete dressing room."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made the most appearances (198) in international football and has scored the most international goals (122) as well.

