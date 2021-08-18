Cristiano Ronaldo debunks return to former club, pledges commitment to Juventus 

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to address rumors linking him with a sensational return to Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to speculation surrounding his future, with reports constantly linking him with transfers for most of his career.

The most recent rumors concern his former club Real Madrid, but Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official Instagram page to debunk rumors of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He also used the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to Juventus. Ronaldo wrote:

''Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

I'm breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk.''

Cristiano Ronaldo has less than a year to go on his current deal with Juventus and speculation has been rife that he will part ways with the Bianconeri next summer.

Two former clubs, Manchester United and Real Madrid, are among those said to be interested in the Madeira native, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been identified.

Cristiano Ronaldo very rarely addresses his future publicly and him doing so this time around could be indicative that a return to Spain is not on the cards.

Cristiano Ronaldo's focus will be on ending Juventus' European hoodoo

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo to win the UCL

Juventus are one of football's most storied clubs but the Turin giants have found the going tough on the continent over the last two-and-a-half decades.

Incredibly, the Bianconeri have not lifted Europe's top club prize since 1997, losing four finals since then.

This was primarily why they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, owing to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's affinity for big-game displays in the competition.

But three years on and the wait is still on, with the Serie A giants yet to even contest the semi-finals of the Champions League with their iconic number seven.

Statement signings made by elite teams across Europe have stated their ambitions this season and this makes the quest even more difficult for Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo.

