Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has once again contributed to the cause in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Portuguese ace has donated a number of autographed Juventus jerseys of himself to the Cuban doctors and nurses who worked in Turin during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy.

Italy was one of the worst-affected countries during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and was afforded a helping hand by the Caribbean nation. Cuba has been making the news lately for its valiant efforts in helping other countries fight the virus. The Caribbean nation has deployed over 2,300 medical personnel in 24 countries to help fight the deadly virus that has sent the whole world into turmoil.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently leading the charge in Juventus' bid to capture a 9th successive Scudetto, expressed his gratitude to the medical personnel who put their lives at stake to help Italy during the worst phase of the pandemic. The Turin giants are set to face Lazio next as they inch closer to the Serie A title.

It has also been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to deliver these signed jerseys in person to the contingent of Cuban doctors. However, the new social distancing protocols in place due to the pandemic prevented the Portuguese striker from doing so. Julio Guerra, who was the head of the Cuban delegation, received the signed memorabilia from the former Real Madrid forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always given back to the community

This is not the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo has made the news headlines for his philanthropic work. It has been reported that the 35-year-old paired up with his super-agent Jorge Mendes to donate £1 million to hospitals and medical institutions in Portugal to help his country prepare for the fight against the pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo had previously urged his national teammates to donate 50% of the qualifying bonus that they received for successfully qualifying for the now postponed Euro 2020, as revealed by Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva.

"So we qualified to the 2020 Euros, which now is in 2021."

"And he gave us the idea let's donate part of our bonus, so I think our national team, our players will donate 50 percent of our qualifying bonus."