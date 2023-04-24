Cristiano Ronaldo faces delay in construction of his £53 million four-star hotel in Paris as fresh timeline identified for grand opening: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly facing a delay in the construction of his £53 million four-star hotel in Paris.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Portugal international might have to wait another four years for the completion of the project.

The four-star hotel was originally scheduled to open in 2021 and the opening will be six years delayed if construction is completed within the new timeframe.

The hotel, owned by Cristiano Ronaldo, will be located on the left bank of the River Seine near the Austerlitz train station.

The hotel will consist of 210 rooms, a rooftop bar and a pool with panoramic views over the French capital.

Construction work has only started in the past few weeks, much later than originally planned.

It was supposed to start when Ronaldo was still playing for Italian giants Juventus. He has already switched clubs twice.

The Portuguese superstar will almost definitely retire by the time the grand opening takes place.

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown were the key reasons behind the delay in the start of the construction.

As claimed by a Paris hotel business insider via The Daily Mail, the delay in the opening of the hotel will be a major blow to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner would have ideally liked the hotel to open while he was still playing because after his retirement, it might not grab the same attention. The insider said:

"The delays must be a blow to Ronaldo who was reputedly personally invested in this project - and if he's long retired when it opens it perhaps won't attract the same international attention as a great at the peak of his powers would have either."

Pestana Group, a Madeira-based tourism and leisure multinational, is working with Ronaldo's CR7 brand on the hotel in a 50/50 partnership.

The hotel in Paris will be Cristiano Ronaldo's first in France and his sixth in the world with his partners at the Pestana Hotel Group.

Al-Nassr to go all out to sign manager Cristiano Ronaldo previously wanted at Manchester United

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are reportedly prepared to go all out for former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique.

According to WinWin Sports (via AS), the Riyadh-based side has set their sights on the Spanish manager.

Since parting ways with the Spanish national team after the World Cup in Qatar, Enrique has been linked with several top clubs across Europe.

Atletico Madrid seemed like his next destination but it seems that Diego Simeone could extend for another season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, now Al-Nassr skipper, wanted Enrique at Old Trafford while he was at Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils did not make a move for the former Treble-winning manager with Barcelona.

Dinko Jelicic is currently the manager of Al-Nassr following Rudi Garcia's sacking and started his tenure with a defeat at the hands of Al-Hilal.

