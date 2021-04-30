Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Juventus - Reports

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly frustrated with his situation at Juventus. The Bianconeri have struggled throughout this campaign and are currently in the middle of a race to finish in the top 4 of Serie A.

The Portuguese superstar took most of the flack for Juventus' shocking elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Porto. This has led to people associated with the club calling for Cristiano Ronaldo to be sold in the summer. It now seems that these rumors have affected Ronaldo off the pitch, as he is reportedly 'frustrated and lonely' at Juventus.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via MARCA, Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude has completely changed from when he first arrived at Juventus. The Portuguese does not seem to be enjoying his football anymore.

The Italian outlet claims:

"He's nervous, irritable and very distant from his teammates. He seems to have given up and he's not got as much fight as he usually does. He seemed very different against Fiorentina, which is a worrying sign. Ronaldo is no longer trying to hide these feelings. He's isolated away from the pitch. It seems that he's getting closer and closer to leaving Juventus. It's always been a little but like that, but it's gotten worse recently after their elimination in the Champions League."

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a good season so far. He has scored 25 goals in 29 games, but his contributions have not been enough to elevate Juventus' performances in both the league and the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'getting closer and closer' to leaving Juventus, according to reports from Italy.(daily express) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) April 30, 2021

Juventus are currently 4th in Serie A, tied on points with both Napoli and AC Milan. The Bianconeri travel to Udinese on Sunday and Andrea Pirlo will know that his side cannot afford to drop any more points if they want to qualify for the Champions League.

Juventus might have to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave in the summer

Juventus have not had a good season.

Juventus would be wise to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave in the summer, with the Portuguese superstar clearly not enjoying his time at the club anymore. At 36, Ronaldo is coming to the end of his illustrious career and it would make sense for Juventus to part ways with the forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also one of the highest-paid players in the world, and if Juventus are to bolster their squad this summer, it would make sense to get the forward off their wage bill.

A return to Real Madrid seems to be on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the parties involved not opposed to a reunion. PSG and Manchester United are also interested in signing the forward, which should make for a thrilling summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave for PSG or Manchester United if Juventus miss the Champions League, according to Tuttosport 👀 pic.twitter.com/FUElTHeg1N — Goal (@goal) April 26, 2021