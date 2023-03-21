Cristiano Ronaldo gains 15 million followers on Instagram in 30 days as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe suffer drop in numbers amid PSG struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen a surge in popularity on Instagram while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have had the opposite fate. The Portuguese ace, despite a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, has gained over 15 million followers on the popular social networking app.

He remains the most followed person on the platform with over 564 million fans. Lottery Texts reported that Ronaldo gained the second-most followers last month. American singer-actress Selena Gomez gained the most at 22 million followers. Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson came third with a gain of five million followers.

Messi and Mbappe, on the other hand, have suffered a drop in popularity. The Argentine forward has lost close to 570,000 followers.

Following his 2022 FIFA World Cup success, a poor run of form at Paris Saint-Germain has contributed to the slide. It is also believed that uncertainty regarding his future is also a factor. The 35-year-old now has about 443 million followers.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has also lost about 250,000 followers. His total is at about 101 million. However, his stock is expected to rise overall as he attempts to establish himself as the world's best in the future after the Messi-Ronaldo era.

Former PSG claims Mbappe is the heir to Messi and Ronaldo

Maxwell believes Mbappe has a bright future.

Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Maxwell has claimed that Mbappe, alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, will be the future star of football. The Brazilian, however, went on to add that the Argentine attacker still holds the title of the best player in the world.

Speaking to French media outlet Canal Plus, he said:

“For me, it’s always Messi. But he is showing that he is the player for the next 10 years with [Erling] Haaland. Players are in very good shape to take this position after Cristiano and Messi. They are getting stronger. But it is sure that Mbappé is exceptional.”

He went on to praise the French youngster, adding:

“An exceptional talent. When we talk about a 24-year-old player who has already won the World Cup, who is the protagonist of another final. It is exceptional what he is going through. He carries the dream of many young players.”

Despite their success on the international stage at the World Cup, the PSG pair saw their side get knocked out of the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has overcome a forgettable end to 2022 when he was released by Manchester United. He has, however, enjoyed a positive spell with Saudi side Al-Nassr so far.

