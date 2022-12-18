Cristiano Ronaldo hits the gym as he looks to stay fit and find a new club after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a video of himself in the gym on social media as he looks to find a new club after his disappointing Manchester United departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is undoubtedly one of the best footballers of his generation. He has five Ballon d'Or awards to his name, while also winning a plethora of trophies with both club and country.

However, things have not gone according to plan for the Portuguese icon in recent months. He notably started to get frustrated after failing to secure a move away from Manchester United in the summer.

Ronaldo then launched an attack on the club and manager Erik ten Hag last month after finding playing time hard to come by. His controversial interview with Piers Morgan saw the Red Devils terminate their contract with him.

The striker went into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar looking to lead Portugal to glory. However, he found himself relegated to the bench for Selecao's knockout matches before being eliminated from the tournament.

Ronaldo, who is now a free agent, has thus had a challenging year with both club and country. He, though, is determined to get back on track as soon as possible and prove his doubters wrong.

The former Real Madrid superstar has now shared a video of himself in the gym as an Instagram story. He seems keen to keep himself fit as he attempts to find a new club after leaving Manchester United.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo was spotted training at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training camp after Portugal's FIFA World Cup exit. He reportedly asked his former employers for permission to use the facility to keep him fit.

The former Juventus frontman, though, has since left Madrid for the Middle East. He is now said to be in Dubai, working hard to stay fit as he looks to find a new club.

Who could Cristiano Ronaldo join after leaving Manchester United?

Despite being in his late 30s, Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is still capable of playing at the top of European football. However, he has struggled to attract interest from teams playing in the UEFA Champions League.

No club appear to have shown as much interest in the forward as Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. There have been suggestions that he has received a huge offer to move to the Middle East.

While Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agreed to a €200 million deal with Al-Nassr, the player himself rubbished those claims. It now remains to be seen where the former Manchester United superstar's future lies.

