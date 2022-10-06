Cristiano Ronaldo: How many Champions League goals has the Portuguese superstar scored during his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has wowed fans season after season in European competition and is often dubbed the 'King of the Champions League'.

This is with good reason, as he has won the tournament an astounding five times, once with Manchester United and on four occasions with Real Madrid.

However, the most astounding record that Ronaldo leads in the Champions League is the number of goals the legendary forward has managed.

The Portuguese striker has bagged a remarkable 141 goals in 183 appearances in Europe's elite club competition.

He is currently holding off his longtime rival Lionel Messi, who has found the net 127 times during his career in the European tournament.

Ronaldo's first two Champions League goals came back in 2007 when he managed a brace in United's 7-1 demolition of AS Roma.

United Zone



What a night



On this day in 2007: Manchester United beat Roma 7-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo also scoring his first two goals in the Champions League.

He then went on to score 15 goals during his first spell at Old Trafford in the UCL.

The Portuguese then headed to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2008 for a world record £80 million where he truly became the master of the European competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo managed 105 Champions League goals for Los Blancos with a double in a 4-1 win over Juventus in 2017 being his most memorable.

Vidafan.co



Ronaldo

Casemiro

Asensio



Mandzukic



@ChampionsLeague

#OnThisDay in 2017, Real Madrid won their second of three straight Champions League finals, defeating Juventus 4-1 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.
Ronaldo
Casemiro
Asensio
Mandzukic

He then joined Juve in 2018 for £105.3 million and continued his goalscoring feats in Turin.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged 14 UCL goals for the Old Lady before returning to United in 2021 for £13.5 million.

Ronaldo still shined in Europe despite a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils, who exited at the Round of 16 last season.

He bagged six goals in seven appearances to keep up his incredible goalscoring statistics.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to return to the Champions League

The King wants to return to his throne

Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo does not play in the Champions League this season as his United side are competing in the Europa League.

Hence, the legendary forward was keen to join a side competing in the competition during the summer.

Whether a move for the five-time Champions League winner ensues next year remains to be seen.

Reports claim that he is still looking at departing Old Trafford but United's lack of attackers may prove to be a stumbling block.

He has a year left on his contract with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

