Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, and more: 5 high-profile players who are available for free in the January transfer window 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, Hatem Ben Arfa, Artem Dzyuba, and Eliaquim Mangala are five once-sought-after players who are available for free in the January transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo, whose Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual consent in November, is one of the most recognizable names in football. For nearly two decades, he dominated the game, winning every trophy in club football.

Despite his unwavering devotion to his physical health, even the great Cristiano Ronaldo could not escape the inevitability of Father Time, losing the pace and sharpness that made him untouchable. The 37-year-old Portugal superstar has been linked with many European clubs since last summer, but a deal is yet to materialize. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently being linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, and the transfer could very well be finalized in the coming days.

Cristiano Ronaldo A MAN OF HIS WORDS!

Ronaldo’s former teammate Isco is also a free agent, having seen his contract terminated by Sevilla in October 2022. Isco initially joined Sevilla, courtesy of his great relationship with then-manager Julen Lopetegui.

As soon as the manager was dismissed, the club opted to terminate the former Real Madrid superstar's contract. Isco, who won five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid, was also not picked in Spain's World Cup squad. Isco is currently being linked with Juventus and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ben Arfa was once tipped to be the next big thing in football. Unfortunately, he never managed to find the consistency needed to reach the highest echelon in football, and currently finds himself out of a job.

The 35-year-old’s contract was not renewed by Lille in July, courtesy of his strained relationship with the club hierarchy. He is being tipped to make a shock return to his previous hunting ground Newcastle United, eight-and-a-half years after leaving them.

Zenit Saint Petersburg legend Dyzuba has been without a club since leaving Turkish side Adana Demirspor in November, less than three months after joining them. Dyzuba, who is Russia’s all-time top scorer (33 goals in 50 games), is currently 34 and could find it difficult to find a respectable suitor in the winter transfer window.

Manchester City splurged a then-British record £42 million to sign Mangala from Porto. His Manchester City spell lasted for a couple of seasons, after which he was loaned out to Valencia, Everton, and Valencia again. French outfit Saint Etienne were his last club. He was far below his best in France and could not help them avoid relegation. He has been training alone for the last six months.

Real Madrid incorporate Cristiano Ronaldo’s son into their youth academy — Report

Days after Cristiano Ronaldo trained in Real Madrid’s facilities at Valdebebas, an update has hinted at an ever-strengthening relationship between the player and the club.

Spanish reporter Edu Cornago has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has been incorporated back into Real Madrid’s youth academy. He previously played for Madrid during Ronaldo’s nine-year stay in the Spanish capital.





El bichito lleva más de 50 goles en 20 partidos en la sub-14 🤝El Real Madrid vuelve a incorporar a su cantera al hijo mayor de Cristiano RonaldoEl bichito lleva más de 50 goles en 20 partidos en la sub-14 🤝El Real Madrid vuelve a incorporar a su cantera al hijo mayor de Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽️El bichito lleva más de 50 goles en 20 partidos en la sub-14 https://t.co/cpTRqBJmHZ

He enrolled in Manchester United’s academy after his father joined the Red Devils last summer. However, after the termination of Ronaldo’s contract, Jr. is unlikely to stay put. According to the aforementioned source, Los Blancos reacted quickly to the opportunity and brought him back into the fold.

Ronaldo’s 12-year-old son is one of the most sought-after young players in the world. He has been a phenomenon at the U-14 level, scoring 50 times in only 20 appearances.

