Cristiano Ronaldo Jr treated with heartwarming message for 10th birthday by Portuguese star

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to wish his eldest son a happy birthday.

With a Coppa Italia final on the horizon, Cristiano Ronaldo will look to register a goal and decide the game for Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to wish his son a happy birthday, as the Portuguese superstar's eldest child Cristiano Jr, turned ten today.

The Juventus striker is fond of his family and has never been shy of posting pictures of his girlfriend and four kids, as he regularly flaunts his lavish lifestyle on social media.

On his son 10th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo posted an image with a heartwarming caption, as fans across the globe also left their comments on the post.

Nem quero acreditar que o meu menino já tem 10 anos! Como o tempo passou... e desde sempre foste motivo de orgulho do pai que tanto te ama.

Muitos Parabéns, Filhote! Um dia Feliz! Amo-te muito! 🎂🎉❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jq2jVB60zd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 17, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo won the heart of the fans with his caption, as he expressed his love for Cristiano Jr.

"I can't even believe that my boy is 10 years old! As time passed ... and you have always been a source of pride for the father who loves you so much. Congratulations, Puppy! A happy day! I love you so much!"

While Cristiano Ronaldo is a fierce competitor on the pitch, he is a family man off it and often spends time with his loved ones when he isn't playing. His partner Georgina Rodriguez is also active on social media and Cristiano Ronaldo's love for his family can be seen from her posts on Instagram.

Last week, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. The Portuguese superstar returned to his hometown Madeira to spend time with his family amidst the pandemic, as Italy was once the epicentre of COVID-19.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed with two sons and two daughters over the years

However, he returned to action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia, as the Bianconeri secured qualification to the final. Cristiano Ronaldo was in the thick of the action once again, as his penalty miss in a dull 0-0 draw made the headlines.

Unlike the first leg, when he scored a crucial late goal to secure a 1-1 draw for his side, Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to get on the scoresheet this time around. With a mouthwatering cup final against Napoli on the cards, the Portuguese hitman will look to decide the game once again, as he's done so several times in his glittering career.

As far as Serie A is concerned, Juventus are at the top of the table, albeit by a small margin. Maurizio Sarri's side are just a point clear of Lazio in the Serie A summit and a thrilling title race is on the cards when the league resumes later this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning goalscoring form for the Old Lady, with 21 league goals to his name so far this season. The 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and has spearheaded the Bianconeri's title charge, as they look to win their ninth league title in succession.

When it comes to cup finals, Cristiano Ronaldo is so often the man and the Portuguese hitman will look to produce another big moment against Napoli.

