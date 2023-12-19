Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne and more: Manchester City star Bernardo Silva builds his perfect footballer

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has built his perfect player, blending the extraordinary skills of several football legends, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The midfielder opted for the legendary Portuguese forward when asked who had the best right foot. It's no surprise as Cristiano Ronaldo's shooting prowess with his right foot has been a marvel throughout his career.

For the left foot, Bernardo Silva opted for David Silva, whose magical left foot made him a legendary playmaker before his retirement. Both players notably played together at City, and the retired Silva clearly left a mark on his counterpart.

This hypothetical perfect player also boasts Radamel Falcao's heading abilities, which he continues to showcase at Rayo Vallecano at the age of 37. Bernardo Silva's perfect player would have the passing ability of Kevin De Bruyne, who currently plays with Silva for the Cityzens.

The Portuguese midfielder chose another teammate for speed, picking Kyle Walker, who has become notable for his lightning pace down the right flank. Silva picked PSG forward Kylian Mbappe's finishing ability. They played together at AS Monaco, winning the Ligue 1 title in 2017.

To complete this perfect footballer, Silva added the strength of Manuel Akanji, a trait that has not gone unnoticed in the towering center-back.

Cristiano Ronaldo in race with sharpshooters to become Top Scorer of 2023

2023 has shaped up to be a thrilling race for the top scorer, with some of the sport's most formidable strikers in a fierce contest. Harry Kane, now at Bayern Munich, currently leads this prestigious race with 51 goals in this calendar year.

Kane, however, is not in the clear yet, as the competition is breathing down his neck. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland, have all reached the 50-goal milestone. The race is so tight that Kane's slender lead of just one goal, standing at 51, hardly offers comfort.

Haaland's current injury casts a shadow over his chances, potentially sidelining him for the rest of the year. In contrast, Mbappe has only one more opportunity to add to his tally, mirroring Kane's situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a more advantageous position, as he has three games left, offering him a potential pathway to overtake the pack.