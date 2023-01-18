 Cristiano Ronaldo leads Riyadh All-Stars team in training session ahead of match against Lionel Messi's PSG (WATCH) 

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in a spirited mood while leading Riyadh All-Star’s first training session ahead of their upcoming friendly clash against Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Riyadh All-Stars XI, which will feature players from both Al Hilal and Al Nassr, will take on PSG in the Saudi Seasons Cup on 19 January.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr in a blockbuster move in January. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Riyadh-based club and is expected to earn around $200 million per year during his stay in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo hasn’t yet made his debut for Al Nassr, owing to a ban imposed upon him by the FA for slapping the phone off an Everton fan’s hand in April. However, he is free to spearhead Riyadh All-Star XI in the clash against Lionel Messi’s PSG at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Ahead of the mouthwatering clash, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh All-Stars took part in a training session. The players appeared in a determined mood, and the Portuguese, expectedly, led by example. He took part in stretching sessions, participated in group training, and even seemed to give input to the technical staff. Watch the video below to see how Ronaldo prepared for his meeting with Lionel Messi:

What happened the last time Cristiano Ronaldo met Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are by far the two most decorated players of this generation. With 12 Ballons d’Or shared between them, the pair have dominated the game like no other. The rivalry has never turned ugly on the pitch, but sparks have flown in each of their meetings.

Their last one came in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League season, when Messi captained Barcelona and Ronaldo plied his trade at Juventus. In that game, the Bianconeri came out on top at Camp Nou, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Catalans.

SPORTbible @sportbible A Saudi businessman has bid more than £2 million for 'Ultimate Pass' to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'Last Dance'. A Saudi businessman has bid more than £2 million for 'Ultimate Pass' to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'Last Dance'. https://t.co/oz4UgxrH5t

The no.7 emerged as the star of the show, scoring a sensational brace to silence the roaring Camp Nou. He opened the scoring for Juve with a powerful penalty in the 13th minute and converted another penalty seven minutes into the second half. Weston McKennie scored the other goal for the Old Lady in the 20th minute.

