Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Aston Villa women’s superstar Alisha Lehmann chooses her favorite player

Aston Villa W.F.C. forward Alisha Lehmann has made her choice in the never-ending debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The legendary duo recently locked horns in a friendly between Riyadh Season Team and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi was on the winning side as the Parisians cruised to a 5-3 victory. The Argentine attacker scored the game's opener, but Ronaldo hit back with a double. Both were withdrawn on the hour mark in what many expect to be the last time the pair squared off.

Lehmann, enjoying her football in the English FA WSL, was given the difficult choice of choosing between the irrepressible duo. She said (via A Bola):

"Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ronaldo."

Cristiano Ronaldo has headed to the Saudi Pro League following a second spell with Manchester United that ended unceremoniously. He has joined Al Nassr and made his debut for Rudi Garcia's side on Sunday (January 22).

The Portuguese forward has dominated defenses throughout his career, scoring 701 goals in 950 club career appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo has also won the UEFA Champions League five times, including three in a row at Real Madrid.

He has also lifted the European Championship with Portugal in 2016, is the all-time top goalscorer in international football with 118 goals in 196 games. The Portugal captain has also won the Ballon d'Or five times.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi continues to impress alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's star-studded attack. He has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists in 21 games across competitions this season.

The Argentine hero completed football in December last year when he won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, finishing with the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and providing three assists during the campaign.

He has also won the UEFA Champions League four times, the La Liga title 10 times, and the Ligue 1 title once during his magnificent career. Messi holds the record with five Ballons d'Or to his name.

Lionel Messi is not expected to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League

The Argentine is expected to remain with PSG.

Lionel Messi's contract with PSG expires in the summer and speculation is growing as to where the Argentine will be playing next season. He is linked with moves to MLS' Inter Miami, Saudi duo Al Hilal and Al Ittihad. A return to Barcelona is also being touted.

However, the General Secretary of the Saudi Football Federation has seemingly ruled out the prospect of Messi following Ronaldo to the Middle East. Ibrahim Alkassim told Marca:

"The idea of the Federation is always to improve our football, and of course we would like to see Cristiano and Messi in the same league again, but the truth is that we don't know anything now."

Messi seems close to agreeing on a contract extension with PSG. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that contrary to claims in the Spanish media, the Argentine wants to and is likely to stay at the Parc des Princes.

