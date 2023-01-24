Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Lionel Messi’s future at PSG with latest update amid exit talks

Farbrio Romano has provided an update on Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) amid reports of an exit.

The Argentina superstar has been impressive for the French Ligue 1 giants this season following an underwhelming debut season at the club.

Lionel Messi has his contract with PSG expiring this summer and has been linked with Barcelona and Inter Miami on a free transfer.

However, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the former Barcelona attacker has already agreed to extend his deal at the Parc des Princes verbally.

The transfer expert has claimed that talks between the Argentine superstar and PSG is about to commence soon.

Lionel Messi ended his 21-year association with Barcelona in the summer of 2021 with his contract expiring at Camp Nou.

The seven-time Ballon'Or winner joined PSG on a free transfer but did not enjoy a particularly impressive debut season at the French capital club.

Leo plans to continue in Paris, verbal pact was discussed in December.



Leo Messi situation has not changed. New meeting will take place soon with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss length of the new contract and then get it signed. Leo plans to continue in Paris, verbal pact was discussed in December.

He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games across competitions last time out.

However, Lionel Messi has seen his form drastically improved this season and has been enjoying himself under Christophe Galtier.

The PSG attacker has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists in 21 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

Lionel Messi achieved his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup as he lifted the trophy last month in Qatar.

The PSG superstar won the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

David Beckham's Inter Miami has been widely linked with Messi in recent months while there have also been rumors regarding a return to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar's defensive frailties could affect PSG in UCL, says PSG ex-midfielder

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Jean-Michel Larque has criticized Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr. for their lack of defensive output.

The Frenchman, who is now a sports journalist, claims his former club's UEFA Champions League campaign is in jeopardy due to the trio's shortfalls. Larque said (via PSG Talk):

“[Sergio] Ramos’ performance crystallizes criticism, but I wouldn’t want to blame all the ills, all the responsibilities of an unbalanced team on a single player. We often speak, tactically, of an unbalanced team with three attackers who do not defend."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi really won FIVE MOTM awards, with each coming in every knockout stage game.



Unreal performance 🤯 Messi really won FIVE MOTM awards, with each coming in every knockout stage game.Unreal performance 🤯 https://t.co/Ts7grPmo7f

"There is a defense which is still in great difficulty in my eyes because the effort of the Parisian leaders is constantly focused on the names in front. And behind, from time to time, we take a player who gives satisfaction."

He added:

"Yes, but today we no longer have the Marquinhos of three or four years ago. […] You only win a competition when you have guys or a guy who is able to make the difference, but you only win a big competition when you have a solid defense."

"However, today, from Donnarumma to Ramos, passing from time to time by Marquinhos, it breaks my heart to say it, we do not have at PSG a defense which gives hope of a great performance in the Champions League. And I hope I’m wrong.”

