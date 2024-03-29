Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post ahead of Al-Nassr's SPL clash against Al-Tai

After playing for Portugal in the international break, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Saudi Arabia, as the Saudi Pro League returns to action this week.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will take on Al-Tai on Saturday (March 30) night, and the Portuguese superstar took to social media to reveal his return.

"Back," Cristiano Ronaldo posted on X (formerly Twitter), with an emoji of the flag of Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are trying to turn things around, but they have a tough challenge ahead of them, as they trail the league leaders Al-Hilal by 12 points with 10 games to go.

Al-Nassr are second with 56 points, and have won three of their last five, while Al-Hilal are on top with 68 points. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has played 33 games across all competitions for Al-Nassr this season, with 30 goals and 11 assists.

Al-Nassr have been dealing with injury woes, as Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Sultan Al-Ghannam, and Abdulelah Al-Amri have been ruled out. Still, Ronaldo will be good to go.

Pundit says Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the best player on Portugal roster

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for possibly the final run with Portugal at an international level, as the Portuguese have qualified for the UEFA Euro 2024.

The superstar striker is expected to headline the roster that will travel to Germany to take on Türkiye, Czechia, and Georgia in the group stage.

According to pundit Andy Brassell, Manchester City star Bernando Silva is the best Portugal player at the moment.

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo realises now that sometimes he'll start, and sometimes he'll be a squad player and that is just what he's going to have to live with. It's interesting because to even think about criticising Ronaldo two or three years ago would have been treated as complete heresy in Portugal. Whereas now, I think people understand that Bernardo Silva is their best player," Brassell said, via TalkSport.

Bernando Silva has appeared in 88 games with the national team, with 11 goals, while Ronaldo is the all-time scoring leader with 128 goals in 206 appearances. However, the most likely scenario is that both Ronaldo and Silva will start for Portugal in Euro 2024.