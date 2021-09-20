"Cristiano Ronaldo was the problem" - Manchester United fans troll 18th-placed Juventus

Juventus' struggle without Cristiano Ronaldo continues as they failed, yet again, to pick up a one point from their recent fixture against AC Milan. The result extends their winless streak to four matches in the Serie A.
It looked like Juventus would grind out a win this match by sitting back after leading by an early goal from Álvaro Morata. However, Massimiliano Allegri's men failed to hold off Milan.
With 14 minutes remaining on the clock, Ante Rebić guided a beautiful header that saw Milan equalize. The match concluded with a scoreline of 1-1, which led to Juventus dropping to 18th place in the league.
The is unfamiliar territory for the Old Lady and the underwhelming display from the team under Allegri has led to much criticism. Many feel the team lacks an offensive threat following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.
Maybe Ronaldo wasn't the problem?
Ronaldo's massive wages was under scrutiny throughout his stay at the Italian club because of the side's performances last season. However, on his reintroduction to the Premier League, Ronaldo has been nothing short of phenomenal.
Scoring regularly after making his debut for Manchester United after 12 long years, Ronaldo looked as dominant as ever putting in match-winning performances. Ronaldo's fourth goal in three games saw United earn a hard-fought victory against West Ham on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, Juventus' midfield showed signs of struggling against a very organized AC Milan. Transitioning between the styles of Maurizio Sarri, Andrea Pirlo and Massimiliano Allegri has not helped the team and hindered the development of several promising youngsters.
Being in denial about the real issue and pointing fingers at Ronaldo's underwhelming stint did not fare well with the Red Devils in Manchester. Here are some of the tweets from United fans last night: