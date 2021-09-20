"Cristiano Ronaldo was the problem" - Manchester United fans troll 18th-placed Juventus

Juventus' struggle without Cristiano Ronaldo continues as they failed, yet again, to pick up a one point from their recent fixture against AC Milan. The result extends their winless streak to four matches in the Serie A.

It looked like Juventus would grind out a win this match by sitting back after leading by an early goal from Álvaro Morata. However, Massimiliano Allegri's men failed to hold off Milan.

With 14 minutes remaining on the clock, Ante Rebić guided a beautiful header that saw Milan equalize. The match concluded with a scoreline of 1-1, which led to Juventus dropping to 18th place in the league.

B/R Football @brfootball Juventus in Serie A this season:



Udinese 2-2 Juventus

Juventus 0-1 Empoli

Napoli 2-1 Juventus

Juventus 1-1 AC Milan



They currently sit in the relegation zone with only two points through four games 😬 Juventus in Serie A this season:



Udinese 2-2 Juventus

Juventus 0-1 Empoli

Napoli 2-1 Juventus

Juventus 1-1 AC Milan



They currently sit in the relegation zone with only two points through four games 😬 https://t.co/EGPgodIJhi

The is unfamiliar territory for the Old Lady and the underwhelming display from the team under Allegri has led to much criticism. Many feel the team lacks an offensive threat following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Maybe Ronaldo wasn't the problem?

Ronaldo's massive wages was under scrutiny throughout his stay at the Italian club because of the side's performances last season. However, on his reintroduction to the Premier League, Ronaldo has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Scoring regularly after making his debut for Manchester United after 12 long years, Ronaldo looked as dominant as ever putting in match-winning performances. Ronaldo's fourth goal in three games saw United earn a hard-fought victory against West Ham on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Juventus' midfield showed signs of struggling against a very organized AC Milan. Transitioning between the styles of Maurizio Sarri, Andrea Pirlo and Massimiliano Allegri has not helped the team and hindered the development of several promising youngsters.

Being in denial about the real issue and pointing fingers at Ronaldo's underwhelming stint did not fare well with the Red Devils in Manchester. Here are some of the tweets from United fans last night:

OSH @UtdRidwan Juventus have now lost 2 games since Ronaldo left the club, we were told he's the problem of the team Juventus have now lost 2 games since Ronaldo left the club, we were told he's the problem of the team

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Juventus (18th) have won 0/3 league games while Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 3 goals in his last 2 league appearances for Manchester United, winning 2/2 games and tied on points for the top of the table.



Was he the one holding Juventus back? Juventus (18th) have won 0/3 league games while Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 3 goals in his last 2 league appearances for Manchester United, winning 2/2 games and tied on points for the top of the table.



Was he the one holding Juventus back? https://t.co/m3SCEf69Qa

Also Read

Colin Millar @Millar_Colin Juventus realising their full potential after cashing-in on Cristiano Ronaldo 👀 Juventus realising their full potential after cashing-in on Cristiano Ronaldo 👀 https://t.co/6ANqoBTAxZ

Prerak Tiwari @preraktiwari_

I'll get a lot of backlash for this surely but let's face the truth. Ronaldo will surely be missed here.

#CR7 🌠 Italian commentator on Juventus game in the 95th minute :" There's no sign of a juventus equalizer unless they can bring the man in Manchester back to Turin"I'll get a lot of backlash for this surely but let's face the truth. Ronaldo will surely be missed here. 🌠 Italian commentator on Juventus game in the 95th minute :" There's no sign of a juventus equalizer unless they can bring the man in Manchester back to Turin"

I'll get a lot of backlash for this surely but let's face the truth. Ronaldo will surely be missed here.

#CR7 https://t.co/Dnq3PGYQuv

Edited by Ritwik Kumar