Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream Manchester United homecoming brings tears of joy to his mum

The unreal atmosphere at Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming was magnificent. The moniker "Theater of Dreams" was redeemed amongst the ardent supporters of Manchester United. The long-awaited anticipatory return of the prodigal son was the only topic of discussion around the atmosphere.

After the official confirmation of Ronaldo's inclusion in the starting eleven, fans were ready to witness history. With a welcoming ovation buzzing around the stands, Ronaldo re-introduced himself to the Red Devils for the second time in 12-years.

With the world watching, it only took the five-time Ballon d'Or winner 45+2 minutes of added time to register his first goal, sending the crowd ecstatic. The second goal was not far behind for the Portuguese international as he found the net yet again. Unlike the first, this was not just a simple tap-in.

This time he stayed onside on par with Newcastle's Isaac Hayden and then outpaced him in receiving a channeled ball from Luke Shaw before quickly placing a timed shot through goalkeeper Woodman's legs. Despite holding Manchester United off brilliantly in the first half, Steve Bruce's team concluded the match with a scoreline of 4-1 against them.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard added their names to the scoresheet, followed by Paul Pogba registering two assists to his tally. The Red Devils climbed to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday's Matchday 4.

Ronaldo's mother with tears of joy in her eyes

When one of football’s greatest ever players was making his second debut, his proud mother was experiencing her own overwhelming emotional roller coaster. Those familiar with Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro know the tight-knit bond the player shares with his supportive old lady.

Being under constant anxiety is nothing new for Dolores, who often has the experience of overcoming emotions. Saturday was no exception as thousands of supporters poured their hearts out, welcoming Ronaldo back with open arms. Those emotions doubled up over Dolores when her son managed to score a brace on his debut.

In private family boxes at Old Trafford, a fan spotted Ronaldo's mother crying tears of joy and captured the moment with a picture. The image became worthy of a thousand words as it was at this precise moment when the mother experienced the delightful pride that resulted in her outburst.

It is unbelievable to have witnessed that as a parent, Ronaldo made his name and established his craftsmanship at this very ground when he made his switch from Sporting CP in 2003. Ronaldo is back where he belongs. The rest of the Premier League should take notice to be ready to deal with the threat or just get victimized by "CR7."

