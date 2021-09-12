Dream debut for Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United thump Newcastle United

Manchester United and their fans certainly know how to treat their heroes: from social media to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut was a fabulous spectacle.

It’s been just a few days since the club announced that the Portugal captain will be inheriting the No.7 jersey, with Edinson Cavani switching to 21. And yet there were thousands of fans who stormed the stadium with Ronaldo’s replicas.

Never mind the fact that over 55,000 fans kept chanting the 36-year-old’s name for 90 minutes as he made his second debut against Newcastle United on Saturday.

For a game that wasn’t even showed on UK television, the anticipation was wild. Cristiano Ronaldo has always loved the big occasion. He thrives on it and he didn’t disappoint on this day, either.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the double

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star was thrust straight into the starting line-up despite training with the team for just a few days.

He needed a bit of time to adapt to the tempo of the game. But once he got a hold of the pace, there was no turning back as the Magpies got a firsthand taste of his lethal powers.

Ronaldo’s first goal came through fortuitous circumstances. He took advantage of a poor save by Freddie Woodman to tap home from close range.

However, his second was more difficult, as he needed to get away from his marker following an under-hit pass from Luke Shaw. But he did and then fired a low shot between the legs of Woodman to restore Manchester United’s lead after Javier Manquillo had pulled the Magpies level.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard added two more goals to complete a 4-1 win for the Red Devils, but this was the Ronaldo show and clinical performances like this are why the club brought him back to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle:



62 touches

17 final third passes completed

8 touches in opp. box

6 shots

4 penalty area entries

2 ball recoveries

2 shots on target

2 goals

1 chance created



He’s back. 👋 pic.twitter.com/rt3PTxphfi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo will help Manchester United turn draws into wins

Manchester United’s win over Newcastle sends them to the top of the Premier League, alongside rivals Chelsea, with Manchester City now a point behind.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Solskjaer’s side is guaranteed goals and the Portugal international will help them turn many draws into wins. Last season, the game against Newcastle could’ve ended as a draw, with the Reds labouring to break their low block.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence gives the team another dimension, as he can score with his right, left and head.

“It was unbelievable moment,” Cristiano Ronaldo said after netting a double on his second Manchester United debut, as quoted by Goal.

“I was super-nervous and was thinking last night that I wanted to play good and show I was still capable of helping the team. This club is unbelievable and I am so proud. I am going to give everything to make them proud of me," he added.

"Everyone knows the football in England is different than in any part of the world and to be honest it is the most special one. I arrived here at 18 and they treated my unbelievable and that is why I am back," the Manchester United star signed off.

Manchester United have lacked a decisive forward like Cristiano Ronaldo for many years. But they now have a clinical figure and his presence will definitely help the team win more games and probably a few trophies.

