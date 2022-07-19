Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on three £1 million bonus clauses from Manchester United last season - Reports 

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly missed out on a hat-trick of £1m bonus clauses over the course of the last campaign.

Last summer, the Red Devils signed Ronaldo for a £12.5m fee from Juventus as they aimed to challenge for the Premier League title under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Portuguese agreed to a contract that sees him pocket £475k a week in wages.

While that amount is huge in itself, it was still a massive downgrade from the £900k a week he was reportedly pocketing in Turin. According to the Daily Star, United tried to make up for that to some extent by including three lucrative bonus clauses in his contract.

The Portuguese was to be paid a £1m bonus if he guided Manchester United to a UEFA Champions League spot last season. That didn't happen, as the Old Trafford outfit only managed a lowly sixth-placed finish.

Ronaldo was due another £1m if he won the UEFA 'Player of the Year' Award and was to be paid the same amount if he lifted the Ballon d'Or trophy. Despite netting 24 times in 38 games across all competitions last season, Ronaldo failed to fulfill any of the conditions for his bonuses.

As he has won those awards multiple times in the past decade and a half, it wasn't illogical to expect Cristiano Ronaldo to add to his tally. However, a season that started off with great hope ended in despair for both the player and the fans.

The former Real Madrid man is now seeking an exit as the Red Devils prepare to play their first season under Erik ten Hag. With another year left on his contract, the Red Devils still have control over the player's future to some extent.

Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United beyond 2023

Speaking to ESPN, Erik ten Hag claimed that there is a possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United beyond 2023.

The Dutch manager was recently asked if it was going to be difficult to integrate Ronaldo into his plans knowing his contract expires next year. He replied:

"I am well informed he also has an option, no?"

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“Such a move does not necessarily fit with our ideas”, added. Oliver Kahn tells @cfbayern : “I love Cristiano Ronaldo, fantastic player but every club has a philosophy and I'm not sure if it would be the right signal for Bayern and Bundesliga if we signed him now”.“Such a move does not necessarily fit with our ideas”, added. Oliver Kahn tells @cfbayern: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo, fantastic player but every club has a philosophy and I'm not sure if it would be the right signal for Bayern and Bundesliga if we signed him now”. 🔴 #FCBayern“Such a move does not necessarily fit with our ideas”, added. https://t.co/lPye5OYULr

There is an option in Cristiano Ronaldo's deal that could see his stay at Old Trafford extended beyond the summer of 2023. On being asked if the Portugal international could stay at the club beyond next summer, Ten Hag said:

"Yes, but to be honest, of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football, it's short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don't look that far ahead."

Ronaldo has already asked Manchester United to let him leave if a suitable offer arrives this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far