Cristiano Ronaldo names Real Madrid and 2 other clubs as his favorites to win the UCL this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has named Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich as his three favorites to win the UEFA Champions League.

The Al-Nassr superstar started the ongoing season for the first time without playing in Europe's elite club competition. He knows the tournament well having won the illustrious trophy on five occasions during his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid and he's backed Carlo Ancelotti's men to be in the hunt for glory. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Manchester City have good chance to win the Champions League again”. Favorites? Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern."

Manchester City have made a perfect start as they look to successfully defend their European crown. Pep Guardiola's men finished top of Group G with six wins from six games. They face FC Copenhagen in the last 16 with the first leg on February 16 and the second leg on March 6.

Meanwhile, Madrid have been equally as impressive looking to get revenge after being knocked out by City last season in the semifinals. Los Blancos won Group C by winning all six of their games and face RB Leipzig in the last 16 with the first leg on February 13 and the second leg on March 6.

Bayern Munich have also proven to be one of Europe's elite club competition's toughest customers this season. The Bundesliga giants eased their way into the last 16 unbeaten and will collide with Lazio. The first leg takes place on February 14 and the second leg on March 5.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior honored Cristiano Ronaldo with his 'Siuu' celebration vs Barcelona

Vinicius helped Los Blancos win the Supercopa de Espana.

Vinicius Junior scored a memorable hat-trick as Real Madrid beat 10-man El Clasico rivals Barcelona 4-1 in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday (January 14). The Brazilian celebrated one of his goals by replicating Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuu' celebration.

The 23-year-old explained that this was in dedication to Ronaldo as the game took place at Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia (via Sporting News):

"It's not easy to play against Barcelona and to win 4-1 is very difficult. The celebration was for Cristiano, who is my idol and is playing here now. The people of Arabia have shown a lot of love for me and I'm very happy about that."

Vinicius is following in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps as he continues his incredible spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazil international has bagged 68 goals and as many assists in 242 games across competitions since joining in July 2018.

However, the former Flamengo youngster has a long way to go in catching Ronaldo's scoring feats during his illustrious career at Real Madrid. He posted 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games, the La Liga giants' all-time top goalscorer.