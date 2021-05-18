Cristiano Ronaldo names two players as 'future stars' of football

Cristiano Ronaldo has named Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as the two future stars in world football. The Juventus star believes it is hard to pick one of them and believes they are the best of the new generation.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been in top form ever since they burst onto the scene. Both players are expected to be leaving their clubs this summer as they are keen to take the next step in their careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo was speaking to LiveScore after becoming their Global Brand Ambassador. In the interview, he was asked who he thinks will be the future star of world football and the Juventus star picked Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. He said:

"It is hard to choose just one player to say this one will be the best, but I think it is exciting to see this new generation of young players, like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who are coming through.

"Some players can have one or two great seasons, the really great players are the ones that keep doing it season after season, and that is not so easy to do. It takes a lot of hard work, and a lot of commitment."

🚨🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo's cars are being loaded by a portugese moving company for transport in the middle of the night, the same way they have arrived in Turin 3 years ago. pic.twitter.com/EupGjQkrVW — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) May 17, 2021

Juventus decide Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has revealed the club have no plans to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The Serie A side are on the verge of missing out on the top 4, and reports suggest the Portuguese star will be leaving if they do not play in the Champions League.

However, Juventus have no intentions of letting him leave in the summer. Fabio Paratici said:

"We've decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He's the best player in the world and we are holding on tight. We have a project that we started from last season, one game will not change our views or our strategy. This line continues and we are very happy with what we've done, so we'll continue working to improve."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus face Bologna on the final day and they need to win the match at all costs. However, they also need one of Napoli and AC Milan to drop points to make it to the Champions League next season.