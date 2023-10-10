Cristiano Ronaldo offered move to return to England with Premier League club in January: Reports

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way back to the Premier League and European football from Saudi Arabia. The Al-Nassr star has been informed that he can join Newcastle United in 2024, according to a report from El Nacional.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in November 2022 when his contract was terminated following irreconcilable differences with manager Erik ten Hag. The veteran forward joined Saudi giants Al-Nassr in January 2023 after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 38-year-old has continued to roll back the years in Saudi, with 24 goals in 24 appearances in the Saudi Pro League since his arrival. His performances in the league have caught the eye of the club's owners, who have now offered him a path back to Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a move to English outfit Newcastle United, a side owned by the owners of Al-Nassr. The forward has not been very receptive to the idea as of yet, but will likely consider it in the coming weeks.

The Magpies are interested in strengthening their squad with some superstar additions after spending big on Sandro Tonali in the summer. Their 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League would have given them a huge confidence booster.

Cristiano Ronaldo not yet sold on move to Newcastle United

While Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to rule the Saudi Pro League as his personal fiefdom, the Portuguese great would feel like he deserves more competition. Despite the influx of a great number of top European talent into the country, he will feel like he needs a tougher test.

Since leaving Manchester United, Ronaldo seems to have closed the door on a return to Europe, as he looks prepared to end his career in Saudi. The forward has won virtually everything there is to win in Europe and continues to be invited to the Portuguese national team despite moving to Al-Nassr.

Newcastle United were ironically the team Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against on his second Manchester United debut in 2021. They are a side with prestige in English football and have ambitious owners who have shown an interest in signing top players, including Vinicius Junior, reportedly.

A move to the Magpies may not be in the works yet for Ronaldo, but the situation is one to keep considering. The Portuguese star is extremely competitive and may decide to return to England in January ahead of next summer's Euros.