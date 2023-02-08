Cristiano Ronaldo out, Marcel Sabitzer in: Manchester United make squad changes for Europa League knockouts 

Manchester United have confirmed their squad for the knockout stages of the Europa League, with three players added and as many removed.

The club submitted their 25-man squad to the UEFA on Tuesday (February 7), with all three January transfer window acquisitions — loanees Wout Weghorst, Jack Butland, and Marcel Sabitzer — included.

Weghorst was signed from Burnley after spending the first half of the season with Besiktas. Butland joined from Crystal Palace and Sabitzer was a deadline-day addition from Bayern Munich following Christian Eriksen's injury.

The players dropped from the squad are Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plies his trade with Al-Nassr, Martin Dubravka, who has returned to Newcastle United, and Axel Tuanzebe, who is on loan at Championship outfit Stoke City.

Manager Erik ten Hag will need to use his squad wisely as Manchester United are fighting for four titles. The club has a two-legged Europa League tie against Barcelona, a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, and an FA Cup fifth-round clash with West Ham United to look forward to.

Those three, coupled with their Premier League schedule, will mean the Red Devils will need all their players fit and ready to play when called upon.

Manchester United’s Europa League squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Jack Butland, Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Facundo Pellistri, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst.

Rio Ferdinand hails Jadon Sancho's return, calls Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United departure a blessing for Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand believes that Jadon Sancho “will be like a new signing” following the winger's recent return to action.

After 102 days away from the squad, Sancho, on February 1, returned to action as a second-half substitute during Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup second-leg semifinal win against Nottingham Forest.

Ferdinand believes that Sancho will be as good as a new signing if he can get back to his best. He told William Hill:

“Jadon Sancho is back in the Man United squad and if he can get back playing to his best it will be like a new signing for the club. If you get someone like him, with the talent he has, playing to his best, he’s a threat for any team – his ability to cause defenders problems.”

The former English defender added:

“In the short-term it also makes United a lot more competitive in general. The United bench over the last month hasn’t been at its most strongest so having Sancho back gives Erik ten Hag a new option to turn to in the coming weeks.”

Poll : 0 votes