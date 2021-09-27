Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Bruno Fernandes' statement following penalty miss for Manchester United against Aston Villa 

Cristiano Ronaldo has come out in support of Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United star posted a long and emotional message on his Instagram handle after the penalty miss.

After Aston Villa had taken the lead in the 88th minute of the game, Manchester United were given the chance to equalize in injury time when they were awarded a penalty.

Surprisingly, Bruno Fernandes took over penalty duties ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately for Manchester United, the midfielder blazed the penalty well over the bar allowing Aston Villa to take home all 3 points against Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his support for this post along with other players like David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot.

Cristiano Ronaldo, De Gea and other Manchester United players all rallied around Fernandes

Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back from this defeat soon against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have started the season in good form for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have been amongst the goals for Manchester United

The penalty miss notwithstanding, both Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo have been in excellent goalscoring form for Manchester United. Ronaldo has 3 goals in 3 Premier League appearances so far for the Red Devils, while Bruno Fernandes himself has scored 4 goals in 6 Premier League appearances.

The Portuguese duo are undoubtedly Manchester United's two most high profile players at the moment. After some inconsistent results lately, Solskjaer will be looking towards them to steady the ship in the coming few weeks.

It will also be interesting to see who takes penalties next time the Red Devils are awarded a spot kick. Cristiano Ronaldo has taken plenty of penalties in high pressure situations before while Bruno Fernandes' record from the spot, despite missing against Villa, is pretty impressive.

Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes also share an excellent bond off the pitch and Manchester United fans will be hoping that this penalty miss is just a small blip in a long season.

