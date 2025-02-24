Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as he links up with professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on social media after meeting unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk recently. The Ukrainian was in the crowd to watch the legendary Portuguese forward's Al-Nassr side face and lose to Al-Ettifaq in their last Saudi Pro League fixture.

Taking to social media to acknowledge the boxing great after meeting up with him, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's post said:

"Great seeing you again, champ!"

Despite being in fourth place in the league, Ronaldo is having a fabulous season with his Riyadh-based club. The 40-year-old has scored 24 goals and provided four assists in 28 games this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final months of his record with Al-Nassr, and the Arabian club is keen to extend his deal with them. He has scored 82 goals and provided 19 assists in 92 games since he joined the club in January 2023 on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United was terminated.

Cristiano Ronaldo's football legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely believed to be one of the greatest footballers of all time and is one of the most recognizable people on the planet. The 40-year-old superstar has played for some of the biggest football institutions in the world and is a national icon in his native Portugal.

Ronaldo began his career with Sporting Lisbon in his homeland, scoring five and assisting six before joining Manchester United in 2003 for a reported € 19 million. He matured into one of the best players in the world with the Red Devils, bagging 118 goals and 61 assists in 292 games before securing a world record € 94 million Transfer to Real Madrid.

At Los Bancos, Ronaldo became one of the greatest players ever. In nine years in the Spanish capital, he scored 451 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 games. In 2018, he moved to Juventus for a reported € 117 million fee. He scored 101 goals while providing 22 assists in 134 games for the side before he returned to Manchester United in 2021 for a reported € 17 million.

In his second spell with the Red Devils, he scored 27 goals and three assists before his contract was terminated in the winter of 2022 after he fell out with Erik Ten Hag at the club. He joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 and has since scored 82 goals and 19 assists in 19 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most prolific goalscorer in international football history, with 135 goals in 216 caps for Portugal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the most prolific player in professional football history, with over 920 career goals. In his illustrious career, he has claimed five UEFA Champions League titles, one European championship, one UEFA Nations League, seven domestic league titles, and 11 domestic Cups.

