Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to perform another miracle, says Juventus goalkeepr Wojciech Szczesny | UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has sounded a warning to the Italians' competitors in the upcoming UEFA Champions League knockout rounds. The Polish shot-stopper has said that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to once again inspire his side into the latter stages of the competition.

Juventus first have a deficit to overturn in their Round of 16 tie against Lyon. Maurizio Sarri's men lost 1-0 to Lyon in France in the first-leg, in a game that Cristiano Ronaldo and his team would love to have forgotten instantly.

Juventus were in a similar position last season as well when they were 2-0 down in the Round of 16 after the first leg against Atletico Madrid. However, Cristiano Ronaldo turned the tie on its head in the second leg in Turin. The Portuguese star scored a hat-trick to lead his side into the quarterfinals. The Old Lady were eventually eliminated by last season's surprise packages, Ajax.

The Juventus goalkeeper told Tuttosport:

“I see a team ready, there is an environment similar to last year before the match against Atletico Madrid.

“We can do it again this year. A Ronaldo hat-trick again? Nobody in the world has doubts that Cristiano Ronaldo can do it again.

“As usual at the decisive times he makes the difference, he is ready to perform another miracle," the Pole said.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus have it all to do against Lyon

With the French side coming to Turin holding the advantage and the tie poised delicately, Juventus know they have no room for mistakes in the second-leg.

If Lyon score at least one goal, that would leave Juventus needing to win by two clear goals, with the French side holding the away goals advantage.

Szczesny, however, is confident that his side has the motivation and the ability to overturn the deficit.

“We are playing for an important goal, finding the motivation is not difficult, we are all concentrated," he said.

However, the goalkeeper stopped short of underestimating Lyon. The French side have also been given a boost as their Dutch attacker Memphis Depay has returned from injury. Memphis would've missed the second leg had it been held on the originally scheduled date.

“Lyon seem physically fit, they also seem ready to play, we'll see who will reach the quarter-finals,” Szczesny said.

Juventus play Lyon on Friday night at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. A quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid or Manchester City in Lisbon awaits the winner of this exciting clash.