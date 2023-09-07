Cristiano Ronaldo reveals whether he'll play for Portugal at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he is unlikely to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Portugal in four years' time.

The Portuguese icon was part of the Selecao das Quinas team that crashed out of last year's World Cup in the quarterfinals. He claimed that his World Cup dream had ended at the time after being dropped to the bench for the knockout stages.

However, Ronaldo, 38, has enjoyed a turnaround under new Portugal manager Roberto Martinez, being reinstated into the starting lineup. He has bagged five goals in four Euro 2024 qualifiers since the World Cup in Qatar.

Many fans may be hoping that the 2016 UEFA European Champion will be part of the Selecao das Quinas team come the 2026 World Cup. However, the Al Nassr superstar isn't looking that far ahead just yet can't project himself that far (via Centregoals):

“The 2026 World Cup? I'll be honest, I can't project myself that far. Anything can happen, I want to live in the moment. I want to have a big EUROs, and then we will see what will happen.”

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar last year. He started in former manager Fernando Santos' starting lineup but ended the tournament as an impact substitute. He scored just one goal in five games, unable to reach Eusebio's record of nine World Cup goals for Portugal.

Thus, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner may want to end his time playing in international football's most illustrious tournament in better circumstances. He continues to stun fans with inspired performances despite being in the latter stages of his career. He received a Guinness World Records certificate when making his record 200th international cap for Selecao in June.

Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't swap his five UEFA Champions League-winning medals for World Cup glory

Cristiano Ronaldo made history in the Champions League.

The Portugal captain has been just as successful in his international career as he has been in his club career. The Manchester United and Real Madrid icon has won the Champions League five times during his career, becoming the first player in history to do so.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed many memorable nights in Europe's elite club competition, bagging 140 goals in 183 games. He is the tournament's all-time top goalscorer.

The Portuguese icon has insisted that he wouldn't consider swapping his five Champions League-winning medals for the World Cup. He took part in a lie detector test with Binance and it ruled that he was telling the truth.

Ronaldo first won the Champions League in 2008 with Manchester United. He then won a further four with Real Madrid in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. The closest he has come to winning the World Cup was in 2006 when Portugal crashed out in the semifinals.