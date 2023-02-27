Cristiano Ronaldo and Rooney named as Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams answer question on kits

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney have been named as players synonymous with certain Manchester United kits by Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams. The duo took questions from the Premier League's Instagram account.

Rashford and Williams were shown several past and present Red Devils jerseys and had to answer which former and current players they reminded them of. The first was the 2007-08 kit, and the pair both agreed it was Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon scored an astounding 42 goals and provided eight assists in 49 games across competitions in the 2007-08 season. Manchester United won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League double. Ronaldo spent one more season with the Red Devils before departing for Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-world record £80 million.

The second kit displayed was from 2006-07, and the pair immediately agreed it was Rooney. Williams said:

"Rooney."

Rashford agreed, adding:

"Yep Rooney. He used to slit it."

Rooney bagged 23 goals and 15 assists in the 2006-07 season while Manchester United won the Premier League but missed out on cup competitions. The legendary English striker was in the midst of becoming one of the Premier League's deadliest frontmen.

The duo finally disagreed when shown the Red Devils' 2004-05 black away kit. Williams responded with Roy Keane, while Rashford shook his head and claimed Wazza (Wayne Rooney). That season was one to forget for United, as they surprisingly missed out on silverware.

Rashford and Williams were both also shown pictures of recent kits, including their memorable 2019 comeback win against PSG in the UEFA Champions League. They agreed that it reminded them of themselves. However, Rashford said that he hates that kit, as he was sent off in it in a 2-0 win over Burnley the same season.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed Carabao Cup winner medal by Manchester United

The Portuguese has been touted with an award.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United unceremoniously last November after both parties mutually terminated their contract. Nevertheless, the Portuguese legend could be given a Carabao Cup winner medal.

Erik ten Hag's side lifted their first trophy in six years on Sunday (February 26) when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final. Ronaldo didn't feature during the Premier League club's cup campaign.

However, the Daily Mail reports that through a quirk of EFL rules, the former Manchester United striker could still pick up a winner medal. Ten Hag's side are entitled to 30 souvenirs after winning the competition. They only used 27 players across the six games of the tournament. Three are, therefore, still to be awarded.

Hence, Ronaldo could be an option, although an unlikely one, following his departure. He joined Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League but gave an explosive interview about the Red Devils and Ten Hag before leaving.

