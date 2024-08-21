Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr started the 2024/25 season with a 4-1 defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup. With no major trophies last season and underwhelming performances in pre-season, rumors suggested that Luis Castro had fallen out of confidence with the board and his days were numbered.

However, a recent report from @NFC1World has claimed that the Portuguese tactician will continue to be the manager of Al-Nassr for the 2024/25 season.

"By decision of the officials, Luis Castro continues with the victory," their X account tweeted on August 21.

Luis Castro replaced Croatia's Dinko Jeličić and was appointed as the manager of Al-Nassr on July 6, 2023. Castro's current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo's club managed to win only one trophy last season, i.e. the Arab Club Champions Cup. The Knights of Najd defeated Al-Hilal by a scoreline of 2-1 at the King Fahd Stadium to win their only trophy last season.

However, Al-Hilal (96 points) bested them in the Saudi Pro League and finished 14 points ahead of Al-Nassr (82 points) to win the title. Al-Hilal also defeated Al-Nassr in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup and the King Cup final last season. In the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, they lost to Al-Ain on penalties.

Luis Castro has been the Al-Nassr manager for 50 matches, winning 35, drawing six, and losing nine. The Knights of Najd have gained 111 points during his tenure at an average of 2.22 points per game.

Cristiano Ronaldo defends Luis Castro after Al-Nassr's Super Cup defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half goal went in vain as the Knights of Najd conceded four goals within 17 minutes in the second half and lost the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Hilal on August 17. The 4-1 defeat was followed by an official resignation from board member Qafari Al-Qafari and reports of Luis Castro's impending resignation also emerged.

According to @GOATTWORLD on X, Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't against the sacking of Luis Castro. However, he believed that the club lacked strong players in key defensive positions.

The Portugal talisman believed that the club needed better players and not a new coach. According to him, finances should be allocated towards signing new players instead of a new manager.

While the club boasts a strong attacking lineup including many marquee players, the same cannot be said about their defense. The Canary Yellow outfit signed Bento to replace David Ospina, but the team's defense still needs significant improvement.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will face Al-Raed in their Saudi Pro League opener at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Thursday, August 22.

