"Mr Beast record is in danger", "We will be watching" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo launches new YouTube channel

Cristiano Ronaldo took the internet by storm on Wednesday (August 21) as he launched his official YouTube channel. The Portuguese icon shared a short clip via his social media accounts to announce his new venture, UR Cristiano.

"What's up guys? I have a big surprise for you. I have a new YouTube channel. Go to Youtube, search UR Cristiano and SIUUUscribe," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said.

Fans quickly took to X to react to Ronaldo's announcement. Many claimed Cristiano will beat Mr Beast's records as the highest followed YouTuber soon. Some users said:

"Mr Beast record is in danger 😂😂"

"We will be watching," another fan said.

"THE GREATEST YOUTUBER OF ALL TIME," a fan exclaimed.

"BREAK THE INTERNET GOAT," a user added.

"Pray for mrbeast we are coming," another fan opined.

"Mr. Beast won’t be the most subscribed channel for long," a netizen claimed.

"Omo the hustle is real. Man needs to focus on other things apart from football," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, others jokingly mocked the 39-year-old's latest venture, indicating he has moved to other ventures after his failing form in football.

"Moving from Footballer to YouTuber is wild, failed in football, Not surprised," a user quipped.

"741,000 Subscribers in the first 1hr, if it was Messi he would have had 5 million subscribers in first 1hr," a user alleged.

"My Goat is now a YouTuber. He’s finished for real," another netizen joked.

Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel becomes fastest to cross the 1 million subscribers

As of writing, Cristiano Ronaldo has 1.06 million subscribers on YouTube and counting. His channel gained over a million followers within one hour of the launch, becoming the fastest channel to surpass the 1-million mark. The record was previously held by K-Pop star Jennie Kim.

The UR Cristiano YT channel currently features 11 videos, all of which were uploaded an hour ago. The Portuguese talisman included various interviews and clips of various kinds for his subscribers.

As per YouTube, the most popular video on the channel is titled, "When I met the most famous Cristiano", featuring the moment when Cristiano Ronaldo saw his replica statue at the Madame Tussauds museum.

Cristiano Ronaldo also featured videos alongside his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, including one where fans learn more about her and where the couple takes a fun quiz together to check how well they know each other. Another video featured Ronaldo taking his pick between common choices, including naming his favorite WWE star or NBA legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo's channel also includes a short clip where he speaks about how he deals with the immense pressure of being one of the most popular sportspersons of all time. Through his channel, the Al-Nassr forward will be able connect better with his fans and followers worldwide.

