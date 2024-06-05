Cristiano Ronaldo’s comment on Kylian Mbappe’s post confirming Real Madrid move becomes most liked Instagram comment

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's recent post confirming his move to Real Madrid has reportedly become the most-liked comment on Instagram as per Madrid Zone. The comment has 3,850,099 likes at the time of writing.

Mbappe's post was made shortly after Real Madrid officially announced their deal with the Frenchman for five seasons via their social media handles.

The former Paris Saint-German star said the move was a dream come true and shared photos from his childhood where he could be seen wearing a Los Blancos hoodie and one where he's posing with Ronaldo himself.

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!" the Frenchman wrote.

Former Los Blancos icon Cristiano Ronaldo responded to Mbappe's post soon after, saying that he was excited to see him 'light up the Bernabeu'.

"My turn to 👀 Excited to see you light up the Bernabéu. ⚽️💪 #HalaMadrid," Ronaldo commented.

Kylian Mbappe is believed to have idolized Ronaldo from an early age. The Frenchman's father revealed to France Football in 2016 that Mbappe is a Madridista and idolizes the Portuguese legend, who played at the Bernabeu between 2009 to 2018.

"He is a Real Madrid fan and his idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. He used to spend hours watching videos [of Ronaldo] on the internet," Kylian Mbappe's father said.

When Kylian Mbappe met Cristiano Ronaldo at the Real Madrid training center

According to a report by Diario AS, Real Madrid first invited Kylian Mbappe to visit their training center at Valdebebas at the end of 2012 when he was 14 years old.

Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane reportedly played an important role in bringing him in as he recognized Mbappe's talent early on. Mbappe took part in training sessions at the center but the academy could not sign him back then.

“He was almost signed by Madrid, but he went to Monaco. We know he was very good at his age," Zidane admitted later (via Diario AS)

However, Mbappe recalled the 2012 trip in the French documentary series Envoyé Spécial earlier this year. The French attacker revealed that he met several Real Madrid legends, including his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I was invited by Real Madrid. I spent four days at the Valdebebas facilities, my head was going so fast. I saw all the superstars and the whole coaching staff. And after that I had to go back and do three days of cleaning [classrooms with my mother]," he said (Via Diario AS).

"I went from top to bottom. I had to come back down to earth. At the time I thought, what were you thinking bringing me back to France?” Mbappe added.

Kylian Mbappe has also appreciated his idol multiple times on social media, including once in 2020 when he called Ronaldo his 'idol' and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.