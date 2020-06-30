Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary career hailed by former Liverpool star: "Wherever he goes, he is going to win"

Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality and hunger to succeed has been praised by former Portugal international Abel Xavier.

The Portuguese star has been in stunning form this season and looks well set to win the Serie A with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been singled out for special praise once again

Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits with club and country in the past 15 years are well documented. The Portuguese star has cemented his status as one of the greats of the game and has broken records aplenty over the course of his glittering career.

Having burst onto the scene at Sporting Lisbon, Cristiano Ronaldo has gone onto represent the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus and is still going strong at the age of 35.

Former Portugal defender Abel Xavier has lavished praise on his compatriot, as he shed light on Cristiano Ronaldo's rise to fandom and his hunger to succeed.

Speaking to Stats Perform News via Goal, the former Liverpool star pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved success in each of the clubs he has represented.

"He's a winner and his mental focus is great. You realise he does not like the comfort zone. He was in Madrid, he won; he was at Man United, he won; he's at Juventus and has also won things."

"Wherever he goes, he is going to win – individually and collectively.

"Of course, there is going to arrive a moment when he is not going to be able to produce the same style of football, but when you're looking to win – concerning the goalscoring positions – he is one of the best."

Abel Xavier had stints with Liverpool, Everton and Middlesbrough in the Premier League and called it quits on a nomadic career in 2008. He also represented the Portuguese national team 20 times between 1993 and 2002, scoring two goals.

Advertisement

Nowadays, Cristiano Ronaldo is a finisher, claims Xavier

Cristiano Ronaldo has spearheaded Juventus' title charge this season

The 47-year-old claimed Cristiano Ronaldo's role has changed over the years. Known for his explosive pace and trickery on the ball during his formative years, the Portuguese star is more of an out and out goalscoring currently.

Xavier shed light on the 35-year-old's development as a player and added that he is greatly admired in Portugal.

"Nowadays, the effort [for the team] is to try and put him in the right place to score. His qualities now are more a finisher, being in the right place to finish.

"For me, as a Portuguese, and for all people who love football, we admire him. He's a great player, a great athlete and a great team-mate in football."

"His main objective because he's a winner. He is a very strong-minded, focused person. And he wants to win titles. He wants to win titles individually, he wants to win them collectively."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form this season and has got in on the act once again after the restart. With goals against Lecce and Bologna, the Portugal captain took his tally up to 23 league goals for the season.

What do you think about my look like my brother Panita ?! 🤔🤪 pic.twitter.com/OUpYQApFfT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 29, 2020

Juventus are currently four points clear of Lazio in the Serie A summit and look set to win their ninth Scudetto in succession.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo sets fashion statement as Portuguese star's latest outfit send fans into a frenzy