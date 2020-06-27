Cristiano Ronaldo sets fashion statement as Portuguese star's latest outfit send fans into a frenzy

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to post an image of his colorful new outfit.

Since the restart, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored two goals in four games for Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest Instagram post divides opinion

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his new outfit on Instagram, as the Juventus frontman's colourful clothing divided opinion on social media. With the caption "Starting the weekend with a good vibe and a good style," Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of his matching shirt and shorts combination.

While some fans across the world seemed to like his outfit, Cristiano Ronaldo was mercilessly trolled by his Juventus teammates.

Former Bianconeri star Medhi Benatia commented "Come and bro... good style I don't know," while Leonardo Bonucci was pulling no punches of his assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo's outfit.

The Italian's comments were short but crisp, as he referred to the Portuguese star's clothing as "Unbelievable!"

Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio also left a comment on the post, as the 34-year-old reacted with a bunch of emojis.

After a heartbreaking defeat against Napoli in the Coppa Italia final, Juventus got their Serie A title defence up and running with successive victories against Bologna and Lecce.

The Bianconeri have opened up a seven-point lead over second-placed Lazio, having played a game more.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets shooting boots back on

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in Juventus' 4-0 triumph against Lecce

Cristiano Ronaldo also returned to goalscoring form in their previous league encounter, as the Portuguese star netted in Juve's comfortable 4-0 victory against Lecce. Having missed a penalty in the Coppa Italia semi-final, Cristiano Ronaldo did not get a chance to take one in the penalty shootout against Napoli in the final.

Juventus were beaten before Cristiano Ronaldo could step up to the spot, as he was the designated fifth penalty taker. The former Real Madrid star, however, was on target for the second league game in succession, as he capped off an excellent performance with a goal and an assist.

Speaking after the game, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and admitted that the 35-year-old needs to be used sparingly for the longevity of his career.

"For us he is very important. He is powerful, one of the strongest centre forward in the world right now. He can be decisive for us at the end of the season."

"He had a difficult time on a personal and global level, because the coronavirus emergency hit him a lot and left a mark on him. He needs to improve after the break and he is doing so match after match."

With 23 league goals to his name so far this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form and spearheaded Juventus' title charge. The Portuguese star has shown no signs of slowing down despite turning 35 earlier this year and is on his way to securing yet another league title.

Juventus are gearing up for a tough run of games and a fascinating climax to the Serie A is on the cards. Cristiano Ronaldo will have to be at his brilliant best in the coming weeks if the Bianconeri are to win their ninth league title in succession.

