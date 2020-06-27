Juventus vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Genoa are set to welcome Juventus to Luigi Ferraris later this week.

League leaders Juventus are seven points clear of second-placed Lazio having played a game more.

Juventus face Genoa on Wednesday

Relegation fighting Genoa will play host to Serie A table-toppers Juventus at Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday, as they look to widen the gap between them and 18th placed Lecce. Both teams are on same points currently with Genoa having played a game less.

Juventus currently lead second-placed Lazio by seven points, having played a game more. Despite this, manager Maurizio Sarri has come under scrutiny this season, having lost the Coppa Italia final to Napoli.

While Juventus have taken a considerable lead in the league, that wasn't always the case, with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan providing them fierce competition before falling away since the turn of the year.

Juventus beat Lecce 4-0 earlier this week, as Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Ligt scored the goals. Lecce played with ten men for an hour after Fabio Lucioni's sending off.

Genoa's last game was a 4-1 defeat against Parma, as Iago Falque scored the consolation goal for the Red and Blues.

Juventus vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Juventus beat Genoa 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Turin, with Leonardo Bonucci and Ronaldo getting the goal for the hosts. Christian Kouame scored the goal for Genoa, in a match which saw Adrien Rabiot, Francesco Cassata and Federico Marchetti get sent off.

In 28 head-to-head games between the two sides, the Bianconeri have a clear advantage, having won 18 games, drawn six and lost four.

Advertisement

Juventus form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-W-W-W

Genoa form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-L-W-L

Juventus vs Genoa Team News

Juventus

Brazilian full-back Danilo missed the game against Lecce due to a suspension, with midfielder Blaise Matuidi slotting in at left-back.

Starting left-back Alex Sandro and back-up Mattia de Sciglio both are injured, as is midfielder Sami Khedira and centre-back Merih Demiral. Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini is regaining fitness after a severe injury.

Starting left-back Alex Sandro will miss the game due to injury

Injured: Alex Sandro, Mattia de Sciglio, Sami Khedira, Merih Demiral

Doubtful: Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Genoa

For Genoa, defensive midfielder Ivan Radovanovic is out with a long-term injury. Captain and left-back Domenico Criscito has a hamstring injury, while forward Antonio Sanabria looks doubtful to feature against Juventus.

Injured: Ivan Radovanovic, Domenico Criscito

Doubtful: Antonio Sanabria

Suspended: None

Also Read: Could Cristiano Ronaldo be on his way out of Juventus?

Juventus vs Genoa Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

The last 5 Juventus goals have been scored by Dybala & Cristiano. 🔥⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/GLdec5SmX1 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) June 26, 2020

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mattia Perin, Cristian Romero, Adama Soumaoro, Andrea Masiello, Davide Biraschi, Stefano Sturaro, Lasse Schone, Francesco Cassata, Antonio Barreca, Goran Pandev, Andrea Favili

Juventus vs Genoa Prediction

Juventus have kept a clean sheet in their last three games. With Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt forming a good centre-back partnership with Leonardo Bonucci, a shutout is a genuine possibility once again.

Wow !



Maurizio Sarri's Juventus has 69 points in 28 Serie A games, Capello in his first Juve season didn't earn more points after 28 games, Conte in his first Juve season didn't earn more points after 28 games, Not even Allegri in his first season earned more points.



Mister 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WeGUMLo17h — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) June 27, 2020

Genoa, on the other hand, are definitely the underdogs. Davide Nicola's men have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last three games, and with important players like captain Criscito injured, Genoa will have to be at their very best to stop an invigorated Juventus side.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Genoa

Also Read: "I was bitten in the face by a rat," claims Cristiano Ronaldo's sister as she shares picture of family's humble beginnings