"I was bitten in the face by a rat," claims Cristiano Ronaldo's sister as she shares picture of family's humble beginnings

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister posted an emotional social media post highlighting their poor conditions when young

The Juventus superstar is now one of the highest paid athletes in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best players in the world

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro recently shared an emotional Instagram post about the Ronaldo's family upbringing in a struggling household.

Juventus forward Ronaldo, now one of the highest-earning athletes in the world with a net worth of around £360 million, is the proud owner of several properties all across the world. But his sister Katia highlighted the state of the house in which they grew up in.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister posted an emotional story in Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's journey from rags to riches

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has stated that her family was so poor that she was bitten by a rat when she was just a baby. Fortunately, their mother came in time and saved her from serious injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister admitted that growing up in a poor neighbourhood had helped her value what little she had.

These days, the 35-year old forward is reported to earn £26 million per year with Juventus, apart from all the social media earnings that the Portuguese forward receives for his various sponsored posts.

On the field, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to perform at a high level. Having joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a club-record fee of £88 million, the Portuguese legend has made 78 appearances in all competitions for the club so far, scoring 54 goals and providing 14 assists. This season, Cristiano Ronaldo has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady, scoring 26 goals and providing three assists. His guidance in the dressing room has been appreciated by teammate and fellow forward Paulo Dybala.

🇵🇹 Portugal before Cristiano Ronaldo:



Only qualified for 3 World Cups

Only qualified for 3 Euros

No major trophies



🇵🇹 Portugal since Cristiano Ronaldo:



Qualified for 4 World Cups

Qualified for 4 Euros

Won 2 major trophies



Man who can change a country history singlehandedly 🐐 pic.twitter.com/VDG7Ykz1IJ — El Bicho (@TotalElBicho) June 25, 2020

However, it is his Real Madrid spell which is considered to be truly extraordinary. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has also played for Sporting Lisbon during his career, joined the Spanish club from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world-record fee of £80 million. Over the next nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo made 438 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists during his time there.

It is fair to say that Real Madrid are yet to truly replace him. Rather, manager Zinedine Zidane has distributed the goalscoring burden to multiple players in the squad. Cristiano Ronaldo's famous no.7 jersey is currently being worn by Belgian winger Eden Hazard at Real Madrid, who joined the club last summer from Chelsea for a fee of €100 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo's spell at Real Madrid was hugely successful

Replacing Cristiano Ronaldo isn't easy. One might argue that his former club Manchester United are yet to do that, despite letting him go 11 years ago. Much has been made of the curse of the no.7 jersey post Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester, with star forwards like Angel di Maria, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez all failing to perform at Old Trafford with the no.7 jersey.

An inspiration off-the-field as well, Portuguese teammate Bernardo Silva recently revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo had asked the Portugal squad to donate half of their Euro 2020 qualification bonus to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

