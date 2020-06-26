×
"I was bitten in the face by a rat," claims Cristiano Ronaldo's sister as she shares picture of family's humble beginnings

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's sister posted an emotional social media post highlighting their poor conditions when young
  • The Juventus superstar is now one of the highest paid athletes in the world
Modified 26 Jun 2020, 22:14 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best players in the world
Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro recently shared an emotional Instagram post about the Ronaldo's family upbringing in a struggling household.

Juventus forward Ronaldo, now one of the highest-earning athletes in the world with a net worth of around £360 million, is the proud owner of several properties all across the world. But his sister Katia highlighted the state of the house in which they grew up in.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's journey from rags to riches

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has stated that her family was so poor that she was bitten by a rat when she was just a baby. Fortunately, their mother came in time and saved her from serious injury.

View this post on Instagram

Eu nasci numa casa velhinha a minha cama era sustentada por tijolos,fui mordida na minha cara era ainda uma bebé de meses por um rato,(não tenho vergonha nenhuma de dizer isto ) graças a Deus a minha mãe chegou a tempo, senão era mais feia do que sou hoje😂😂cresci num bairro pobre,desde cedo aprendi a valorizar o pouco que tinha,a vida sempre respondeu ao longo do tempo com alternativas seja por mim seja por quem me rodeava, e a gente se ajudava uns aos outros,aí nasceu a união,porque dividíamos com os nossos toda e qualquer conquista,desde pequena que a minha mãe me ensinou a partilhar entre nós o que tínhamos,a capacidade de ajudar alguém não tem a ver com as suas posses, todos devem e podem ajudar alguém, independentemente da tua condição social,a ajuda é vasta,eu já fui ajudada por pessoas sem que elas mesmo soubessem... E tu ajudas alguém ???? _________________________________ ————— (Hoje escutei esta frase e faz todos o sentido ...se queres ajudar alguém não lhe dês peixe mas ensina-o a pescar)—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Ps escusado será dizer que mensagens ofensivas e fora do contexto eu bloqueio o autor ... ————————————————————- #vidareal #influenciar #fazobem #respeito #minhahistória #Deus

A post shared by Katia Aveiro (@katiaaveirooficial) on

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister admitted that growing up in a poor neighbourhood had helped her value what little she had.

These days, the 35-year old forward is reported to earn £26 million per year with Juventus, apart from all the social media earnings that the Portuguese forward receives for his various sponsored posts.

On the field, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to perform at a high level. Having joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a club-record fee of £88 million, the Portuguese legend has made 78 appearances in all competitions for the club so far, scoring 54 goals and providing 14 assists. This season, Cristiano Ronaldo has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady, scoring 26 goals and providing three assists. His guidance in the dressing room has been appreciated by teammate and fellow forward Paulo Dybala.

However, it is his Real Madrid spell which is considered to be truly extraordinary. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has also played for Sporting Lisbon during his career, joined the Spanish club from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world-record fee of £80 million. Over the next nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo made 438 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists during his time there.

It is fair to say that Real Madrid are yet to truly replace him. Rather, manager Zinedine Zidane has distributed the goalscoring burden to multiple players in the squad. Cristiano Ronaldo's famous no.7 jersey is currently being worn by Belgian winger Eden Hazard at Real Madrid, who joined the club last summer from Chelsea for a fee of €100 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's spell at Real Madrid was hugely successful

Replacing Cristiano Ronaldo isn't easy. One might argue that his former club Manchester United are yet to do that, despite letting him go 11 years ago. Much has been made of the curse of the no.7 jersey post Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester, with star forwards like Angel di Maria, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez all failing to perform at Old Trafford with the no.7 jersey.

An inspiration off-the-field as well, Portuguese teammate Bernardo Silva recently revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo had asked the Portugal squad to donate half of their Euro 2020 qualification bonus to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Published 26 Jun 2020, 22:14 IST
