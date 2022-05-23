Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate is PSG's priority to replace Mauricio Pochettino as manager - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Portugal teammate Ruben Amorim is reportedly PSG's number one choice to replace Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

According to a report by Le Parisien (as reported by GFFN), the 37-year-old is the club's top priority in their list of potential new managers.

Amorim played as a midfielder and spent most of his career in the Portuguese league with Benfica and Braga.

He also represented the Portuguese national team, making 14 appearances between 2010 and 2014 when he was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Upon his retirement in 2017, he went into football management and first coached Braga before being appointed as Sporting Lisbon manager in 2020.

His impact on the capital club has been revolutionary and has helped transform Los Leões into genuine title contenders.

He helped Sporting win a first league league title in two decades in 2021 and has generally improved the club's competitiveness domestically.

Ruben Amorim is seen as a high-rising coach of the future and his transformational work in Portugal means it is only a matter of time before he gets appointed by one of the game's elite sides.

PSG could be set to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino after failing to reach the heights expected

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

PSG are by far the most dominant side in French football and are expected to have a clean sweep of domestic titles every season.

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed midway through the 2020-21 campaign but lost out on the league crown to Lille, although he guided the side to Coupe de France glory.

There was also disappointment on the continent, with the Paris-based outfit falling to Manchester City in the semifinals.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Watch Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Kylian Mbappé's press conference live on



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… Watch Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Kylian Mbappé's press conference live on #PSGTV this Monday at 14:30 (CET) from the Parc des Princes 🎥 Watch Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Kylian Mbappé's press conference live on #PSGTV this Monday at 14:30 (CET) from the Parc des Princesen.psg.fr/teams/first-te…

The just-concluded season was even more disappointing despite PSG reclaiming their league crown at a canter.

The club had a marquee transfer window that saw several high-profile names arrive at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi's arrival at the club was seen as the final piece to propel the French side to continental glory but things have panned out differently.

A shambolic exit to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 highlighted the club's soft underbelly. They also suffered an early elimination in the Coupe de France and fell to defeat against Lille in the Trophee des Champion.

Reports have emanated that PSG are set to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino and attention will turn to who they will appoint in his stead.

Edited by Parimal