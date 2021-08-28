Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammates' messages prompted him to end Manchester City move

Manchester United’s sensational signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus apparently came after the intervention of the forward’s former Old Trafford team-mates, according to various sources. The Portuguese international, who spent six years at United between 2003 and 2009, officially re-joined the Premier League side on Friday.

According to sources, this deal is worth €15 Million with a potential further €8 million in add-ons. A team statement read:

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.”

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: HERE WE GO! Done deal between Juventus and Man United on permanent move. Cristiano has accepted the contract proposal from Manchester United and he’s coming back. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo



Medical to be scheduled soon.

Ronaldo seemed ready to complete a move to Manchester City. Various sources had revealed that he had spoken on the phone to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola about moving to the Etihad. However, Manchester City abandoned their attempts to try and sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo had become a priority for Manchester City after having failed to have signed Tottenham’s Harry Kane this summer. They had almost completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo before Manchester United contacted Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes. The Red Devils were late to the party to start proceedings to facilitate a move for Ronaldo. However, they have been able to get their man.

Ronaldo initially preferred a move to Manchester City even after Manchester United stepped in

Manchester United stepped in to intervene with Ronaldo's move to City

Sources, however, have said that Ronaldo still preferred a move to Manchester City, even after Manchester United stepped in. He was convinced to consider an Old Trafford return following contact from a number of old teammates. After being made aware of United’s interest, it was communicated to Juventus that Ronaldo wanted a return to Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said:

“I rang him [Ronaldo] straight away, ‘What's going on?’. Every type of no, no, no in the conversation. I'm like all the fans, I'm exactly the same. We're all the same. 'Please tell me you're not going. I hope there's an announcement at some point and it's one that I would be happy with.”

Another former teammate and Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, spoke about the topic on Thursday to say he doubted Ronaldo would risk his reputation at Old Trafford by signing for Manchester City.

Ronaldo was told in clear terms by former teammates that his standing in United’s history and the affections that the fans had for him would forever be damaged if he joined Manchester City. This pushed Ronaldo over the edge to sign for Manchester United over Manchester City.

