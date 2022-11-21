Cristiano Ronaldo's mum shares Instagram post urging Manchester United superstar to tell Erik ten Hag to 'fu** off' 

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, has shared an Instagram post urging the Manchester United forward to tell manager Erik ten Hag to fu** off.

Ronaldo, 37, is currently at loggerheads with Ten Hag following comments made in an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The Manchester United striker said he did not respect the Dutch coach because he felt disrespected by him.

He said:

"I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ten Hag has handed Cristiano Ronaldo just four starts in the Premier League this season.

The Portuguese has scored just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

His mother Dolores has seemingly reacted to his interview with Morgan by sharing Portuguese journalist and writer Luis Osorio's post on the matter, per Manchester Evening News.

The journalist said that Ronaldo should tell the United boss to "f*** off".

Osorio added:

"As far as the Dutchman who has managed you in these last few months goes, I just want to laugh. As Alberto Joao Jardim says, tell him to 'f*** off'. I know you already have but it's worth reiterating."

Ronaldo's sister Katia also shared the post, saying:

"It's worth reading this and sharing."

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2021.

He scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in his first season back at Old Trafford.

However, his second spell with the Red Devils has been plagued by constant rumors of unrest in the player's camp.

His contract with United expires next summer, and the club is still to react to his interview with Morgan.

Sky Sports reports that the club are trying to get rid of him as quickly and cleanly as possible without giving him a payout.

That would involve annulling his deal, but if he does not accept this, the forward could be sued for breach of contract.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo willing to rejoin Real Madrid on a six-month deal

Cristiano Ronaldo would be interested in rejoining Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen where he will head if, as expected, he does leave.

The Portuguese forward desired to play Champions League football this season but settled for Europa League competition at Manchester United.

Reports claim he is interested in rejoining Madrid on a six-month loan, and there could be an opening following Karim Benzema's injury.

The French striker has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a thigh injury.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is on the lookout for a new striker.

Ronaldo scored 450 goals, contributed 131 assists, and won the Champions League five times during his 11-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

