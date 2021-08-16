Cristiano Ronaldo's national team-mate provides an update on the Portuguese ace's Juventus future - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus has been the subject of extensive speculation all summer. The Portuguese forward's contract with the Bianconeri is set to expire next year.

It gave wind to various reports that Cristiano Ronaldo might be moved on by the Italian side, who do not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

The reports were further fuelled by Juventus' disappointing outing in the 2020-21 season. Managed by former Juventus star Andrea Pirlo, the Bianconeri failed to retain their league title, which had become a staple for them. An unceremonious exit from the UEFA Champions League capped off a failed campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for his part, scored 36 goals in 44 games for Juventus. However, as is the norm with the greats of the game, much of the blame still fell on his shoulders for failing to navigate Juventus to some high-profile silverware.

Given these circumstances, it was rumored that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United could come in with a bid for the Portuguese superstar. With Lionel Messi joining PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo might himself feel the need to join a team who are at present better equipped to win the UEFA Champions League.

🤯 The moment Leo Messi met with the 🔴🔵 fans! #PSGxMESSIpic.twitter.com/x30NhCRQEx — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021

However, no reports of advanced talks for a transfer have taken place with Cristiano Ronaldo yet. Moreover, his Portuguese team-mate Bruno Alves has backed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay at Juventus. The 39-year-old told Tuttomercatoweb as quoted by Football Italia:

“I think he (Cristiano Ronaldo) will remain. Juventus are a top team, they have many important players. [Coach Massimiliano] Allegri’s return is important. Juve are strong, and when you are in a great team, you don’t want to leave.”

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is counting on Cristiano Ronaldo

Allegri's return is indeed a significant factor which could change Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Juventus. The Italian boss is a serial winner and has backed the Portuguese to deliver in Turin. When asked about Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference last month, Allegri said:

"(Cristiano) Ronaldo? He's back with great motivation. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great champion, an extraordinary player and an intelligent lad. I talked to him just as I talked to the other players."

Allegri expects Ronaldo to shoulder more responsibilities going forward. The Italian said:

"I told him that this year is an important year, that I am happy to find him again and that he has a greater responsibility than three years ago because we had a very experienced team back then. Today, in addition to putting his qualities on the pitch, I also expect things from him in terms of responsibilities."

