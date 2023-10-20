Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez makes Instagram post as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes his debut for Al-Nassr youth team

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was a 'proud mum' when watching the Al-Nassr superstar's son make his debut for the Saudi club's U15s.

Ronaldo Jr has joined Al-Alami's youth academy and debuted for the U15s on Friday (October 20). He wore his dad's famous No.7 shirt with Rodriguez watching on from the stands.

The Spanish influencer uploaded a video of the 13-year-old in action on her Instagram story along with a post expressing her pride. She captioned it:

"Proud mom. #BestPlan."

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has previously played in Manchester United and Juventus' youth teams. He's a tricky forward who is displaying similar goalscoring abilities to his five-time Ballon d'Or winning father.

Business Insider claimed in 2019 that 'Cristianinho' bagged a remarkable 58 goals in just 28 games for Juve's youth team. His father managed 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 games for the Old Lady from 2018 to 2021.

Evidently, the Ronaldo duo have a real eye for goal and the Al-Nassr superstar's son wants to play alongside his dad at some stage. The 38-year-old claimed (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!"

Seeing the father and son duo in action together would be quite the sight. Reports claim the five-time UEFA Champions League winner wants to extend his contract with Al-Nassr until 2027 when Cristianinho will be around 17.

Georgina Rodriguez has raised Cristiano Ronaldo Jr as his stepmother

Georgina Rodriguez has helped raise Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The mother of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is not publicly known but Georgina Rodriguez, 29, has played the role of stepmom. She's taken it in her stride, watching Ronaldo's son in action and posting several pictures of the two on her Instagram account.

Rodriguez uploaded a heartwarming Instagram post on June 20 to celebrate the Al-Nassr teenager's 13th birthday (June 17). She stated:

"How proud I am of the man you are becoming. You make me feel like the luckiest mom in the world. We love you."

The post included several pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr enjoying his birthday with friends on a day out go-karting. This took place while his father was representing Portugal on international duty, leaving Rodriguez to attend to birthday matters.

Georgina Rodriguez met the Real Madrid icon while working at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016. She has since followed Ronaldo across the globe to the likes of Juventus, Manchester United, and now in Riyadh with Al-Nassr.