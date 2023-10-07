Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Al-Nassr fans unveiling new tifo for Marcelo Brozovic emerges, video goes viral

In a remarkable show of appreciation, Al Nassr supporters presented a grand tifo in tribute to their midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo react. This gesture occurred during their Saudi Pro League encounter against Abha, a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Interestingly, Ronaldo did not find the net during this particular match. Instead, Otavio and Anderson Talisca were the ones who left their mark on the scoreboard. Brozovic also played a pivotal role by setting up Otavio's goal in the opening three minutes.

This significant contribution certainly played a part in the unveiling of the former Inter Milan midfielder's tifo. The massive artwork spanned the length of the stand, celebrating Brozovic's commendable introduction to football in Saudi Arabia.

His consistent performances have been instrumental in helping Al Nassr enter the top three on the Saudi Pro League table.

The tifo's reveal was synchronized with a powerful "Boom" chant from the passionate Al-Nassr fans. The 30-year-old, seemingly touched by the gesture, graciously acknowledged the home crowd's effort.

The camera then swept over to Talisca, showing him enjoying the moment, followed by a smile exchanged with a fellow player.

It then shifted to Cristiano Ronaldo, who cracked a smile but looked uncertain about what was going on.

However, it wasn't all a celebration for Al-Nassr. Abha staged a comeback, erasing a two-goal deficit, with former Lyon forward Karl Toko-Ekambi making a dramatic equalizer deep into injury time. This result sees Al Nassr maintaining their third position on the leaderboard, trailing the league frontrunners Al-Hilal by four points.

Alessandro del Piero at 48 years old could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia amidst Al-Nassr interest

Reports from Calciomercato (via GOAL) have indicated that Al-Nassr are in advanced negotiations with football legend Alessandro del Piero. The Saudi Arabian club, which already boasts the star power of Cristiano Ronaldo, is rumored to be intensifying its efforts to secure another icon.

Del Piero, who celebrated a World Cup triumph with Italy in 2006, is believed to be considered for a pivotal sporting director role with Al-Nassr. Sources suggest that the 48-year-old maestro has embarked on a journey to Riyadh for substantive discussions.

Whispers of Del Piero potentially returning to Juventus had been rife, especially with the Turin-based club's intention to integrate its beloved ex-players into significant roles. Nonetheless, reports from Calciomercato indicate that Del Piero is leaning towards considering Al-Nassr's offer.

Since his retirement from professional football in 2015, Del Piero has maintained a conspicuous distance from club management roles.

Instead, he transitioned seamlessly into the media world, serving as a pundit and commentator. However, if the current speculations hold true, the Italian legend might soon break his hiatus from football's backstage operations.