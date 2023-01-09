Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian debut set to come against Lionel Messi and PSG, confirms Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut in Saudi Arabia in an upcoming friendly against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Manchester United terminated Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent in November following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The forward has since joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a free transfer last month, signing a deal until 2025.

However, the Portuguese icon is yet to make his debut for the Saudi Pro League leaders. He is currently serving a suspension for smashing an Everton fan's phone in April last year and has already missed two matches for Garcia's side.

While Al-Nassr have reportedly axed Vincent Aboubakar to register Ronaldo, he will not be available for selection against Al-Shabab this weekend due to suspension. He is likely to make his debut for the Middle Eastern outfit in their league clash against Ettifaq on January 22.

The 37-year-old's first match on Saudi Arabian soil, though, could come before then, according to Garcia. The French tactician has confirmed that the player will likely feature in a friendly between Messi's PSG and an all-star XI from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. He was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

“It [his debut] won’t be with the Al Nassr jersey. It will be a mix between Al Hilal and Al Nassr. As the coach of Al Nassr, I cannot be happy with this match."

Garcia also explained why he is not pleased with the timing of the proposed exhibition match.

"For development, to see PSG, to see the great Parisian players, indeed it is a good thing. But we have a championship game three days later.

“In terms of scheduling, it could have been better thought out. But it’s not a big deal… We are in the lead, we are happy. It is a difficult championship to win, but we intend to do it.”

When will Ronaldo's Al-Nassr face Messi's PSG?

Messi's PSG are scheduled to travel to Qatar on January 17 after their Ligue 1 match against Stade Rennes. They will then fly to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to play the proposed friendly.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen PSG officially confirm they will travel to Riyadh to play an Al-Nassr/Al-Hilal XI on January 19. The match will see Ronaldo vs. Messi. PSG officially confirm they will travel to Riyadh to play an Al-Nassr/Al-Hilal XI on January 19. The match will see Ronaldo vs. Messi. https://t.co/s2UF3AeGph

Les Parisiens will lock horns with an all-star XI, including players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, on January 19. The exhibition match will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

Christophe Galtier's side are yet to announce their squad for the friendly in the Middle East. However, the likes of Messi could be involved, which means the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could once again go up against his arch-nemesis, Ronaldo.

