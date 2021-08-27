Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt number at Manchester City revealed: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be pushing for a switch to Manchester City this summer, as per multiple reports. As the deal apparently moves closer, rumours have already emerged revealing the shirt number the Portuguese will take at the Etihad Stadium.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number 7 shirt at Manchester City when he completes his sensational move to join the Premier League champions this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo to #ManCity? All the latest details. 💣🤯 — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 26, 2021

The attacker's bond with the number 7 shirt is quite unbreakable, having worn it during his time at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portuguese national team. However, it is worth mentioning that he also wore the number 28 and number 9 jerseys briefly at certain points of his career.

Meanwhile, the number 7 shirt at Manchester City is currently being worn by Raheem Sterling. But the Cityzens are reportedly looking to offload the winger this summer, meaning they could reserve it for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's most likely shirt number at Man City with no. 7 unavailablehttps://t.co/BQ5LMrYYwl pic.twitter.com/WIXrKw9hUM — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 26, 2021

Even if the Englishman doesn't end up leaving the Etihad Stadium, it is almost certain he will relinquish the no. 7 jersey. Ronaldo may not let anything prevent him from wearing the his favoured number at his back, with the number a core element in his CR7 trademark.

How would Cristiano Ronaldo fit in at Manchester City?

Raheem Sterling currently wears the number 7 shirt at Manchester City.

Should Cristiano Ronaldo end up joining Manchester City this summer, it is highly likely he will take on his natural role on the left wing of the attack. Gabriel Jesus would be at centre-forward and one among the trio of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva would take up a spot on the opposite flank.

It promises to be a successful spell for the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Etihad Stadium. He already knows what it takes to impress in the Premier League, having shone there during his time with Manchester United between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo is still going strong. He bagged an impressive 36 goals for Juventus across all competitions last season before winning the Golden Shoe at the European Championship this summer, with five goals and an assist to his name.

