Cristiano Ronaldo's sister slams 'garbage newspaper' for claiming her mum used witchcraft to end Al-Nassr man's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has slammed a "garbage newspaper" for allegedly spreading false claims about her mother, Dolores Aveiro. The controversial publication accused Dolores of resorting to witchcraft to end her son's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

Portuguese daily Correio da Manha published the report with the headline, "Dolores Aveiro accused of resorting to witchcraft to separate Ronaldo from Georgina Rodriguez." In reponse, Katia took to Instagram to express her outrage.

She condemned the news as "vomit of macabre" and "the lowest thing that exists." She made it clear that such false information would not go unpunished. Katia called out both the newspaper and its source, vowing to take the matter to its end.

Ronaldo's mother further added via her Instagram post:

''My good name will never be released in public, I will never allow such an unprofessional source to use my name in vain. I will go to the last consequences not only to protect myself and mine, but also prove that the sources, words and writings uttered until then, were merely perverse and absolutely baseless.''

In an era where anything goes to gain likes and attention, Katia vehemently expressed her hatred for the news, the newspaper, and its content. She highlighted that her mother, who is nearly 70 years old, has endured numerous challenges while raising her children, adding that she has already been through enough without having false accusations leveled against her.

Dolores Aveiro supported her daughter's statements and assured her the matter would not be unaddressed. The family is determined to act against those publishing such baseless and damaging allegations.

The controversy surrounding Dolores Aveiro and her supposed use of witchcraft to break Ronaldo's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez has sparked outrage among the Aveiro family. They have made their stance clear, vehemently rejecting the claims and standing up against spreading such unfounded news.

Amid scores of such baseless allegations that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina are separating, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted several pictures on Instagram to rubbish the claims. Despite that, newspapers and tabloids have not stopped publishing content based on rumors.

Saudi Authorities accused of ignoring rule breaches by Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Saudi authorities have been scrutinized for turning a blind eye to apparent rule breaches by Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, as per talk SPORT.

Despite laws prohibiting cohabitation without a marriage contract, the couple has been allowed to live together in Riyadh since Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr.

Rodriguez's recent Instagram post, featuring a bikini picture and a video where she rehearsed her twerking moves, seemingly violated strict social media guidelines yet received no consequences.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also accused of committing a crime of public indecency, but the incident was dismissed due to an injury. The leniency shown towards the couple has made even his fans in the middle eastern country raise questions, sparking accusations of preferential treatment.

