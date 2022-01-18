Cristiano Ronaldo's top 3 votes for the Best FIFA Awards revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo voted for Robert Lewandowski, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho from first to third, respectively, for the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award. The Portuguese star didn't make the podium this year, with Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah finishing ahead of him.

Nonetheless, as Portugal's captain, the 36-year-old was tasked with casting a vote for the Best FIFA Award as his country's representative, and it came with its fair share of controversy. The Portuguese great snubbed arch-rival and 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who won the Copa America with Argentina and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona before his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

1) Robert Lewandowski

2) N'Golo Kanté

3) Jorginho



Cristiano Ronaldo's votes for the 2021 FIFA Men's Player Award:
1) Robert Lewandowski
2) N'Golo Kanté
3) Jorginho

Lewandowski ultimately went home with the prize, having won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award for the second year running. The Polish striker is undoubtedly one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation and deservedly got his hands on the award, having missed out on the 2021 Ballon d'Or to Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo picks Roberto Mancini has Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

Ronaldo picked Italy manager Roberto Mancini has his #1 pick for the Best FIFA Coach of the Year 2021 award, with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni occupying second and third spot, respectively. Mancini spearheaded Italy to an unlikely triumph at Euro 2020, while Tuchel won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea.

Scaloni, on the other hand, coached Messi to his first-ever international trophy, as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the final to get their hands on the Copa America for the first time since 1993.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Some interesting votes for



Lionel Messi:

🥇 Neymar

🥈 Mbappe

🥉 Benzema



@Lewy_Official:

🥇 Jorginho

🥈 Messi

🥉 Ronaldo



@Cristiano:

🥇 Lewandowski

🥈 Kante

Lionel Messi:
🥇 Neymar
🥈 Mbappe
🥉 Benzema

Lewandowski:
🥇 Jorginho
🥈 Messi
🥉 Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo:
🥇 Lewandowski
🥈 Kante
🥉 Jorginho

Ronaldo leaving Messi out of his top three has caused quite the stir on social media, but the intense rivalry between the two players has seen something along the same lines happen earlier, with the pair snubbing each other in terms of their votes last year as well.

