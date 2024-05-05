Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans on Instagram after scoring hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 6-0 win over Al-Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 6-0 win against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, May 4, at Al-Awwal Stadium.

This marked the Portuguese icon's 66th career hat-trick, while he also netted his 50th goal of the season for the Riyadh-based club. After the match, Ronaldo took to Instagram with a message for the team and their fans:

"Feeling great, thanks team and fans!"

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring for the home side just five minutes into the game, followed by another in the 12th minute. Attacking midfielder Otavio netted the third goal of the match in the 18th minute while Senegalese forward Sadio Mane made it four in the last minute of the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his hat-trick in the 52nd minute, before Mohammed Al-Fatil scored the sixth in the 88th minute.

Following the convincing victory, Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro shared his views (via Al Nassr Zone):

“We achieved an important victory, and at the end of the season some clubs ranked poorly, and what was required was for us to give our best and achieve three points to make the fans happy.”

Al-Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League with 74 points from 30 matches, nine points behind Al-Hilal who also have a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 10 goals shy of 900 career goals after Al-Nassr's 6-0 victory

Following his hat-trick agianst Al-Wehda on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo is now just 10 goals away from achieving 900 career goals. When asked about the imminent feat, the Portugal captain said (via Al Nassr Zone):

"I always say, numbers come naturally, so I don't attach numbers, they come."

Interestingly, Among his 66 career hat-tricks, Ronaldo has netted 10 perfect hat-tricks, which include left foot, right foot, and header.

The Knights of the Najd will face Al-Okhdood next in the Saudi Pro League on May 9.