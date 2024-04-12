Cristiano Ronaldo sets off on holiday with Georgina Rodriguez days after controversial red card as Al-Nassr await ban verdict

Cristiano Ronaldo jetted off to Abu Dhabi for downtime with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez days after being sent off in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup on Monday (April 8), losing 2-1 to arch-rivals Al-Hilal. Meanwhile, Ronaldo grabbed headlines after receiving a red card for elbowing Ali Albulayhi in the 86th minute with the scoreline reading 2-0.

The Portuguese icon appeared to stamp on Albulayhi, but it is unclear whether he made contact with the player with advertising boards blocking the view. He also mocked the referee, asking the crowd to clap for the official as he walked off.

While the incident happened in the dying minutes of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo had already grown frustrated with the referee. He was not happy with the official after Otavio had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half with the scoreline still reading 0-0. His protests resulted in him being shown the yellow card.

Nevertheless, the evening ended in disappointment for both the player and the club. Al-Nassr are now waiting to see how long the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be unavailable for as a result of his red card.

Ronaldo, though, appears to be keen to put Monday's events behind him as he jetted off for a holiday to Abu Dhabi with Georgina Rodriguez. In pictures the model shared with her 58.5 million followers on Instagram, the superstar was seen relaxing on a beach.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his downtime in a pair of boxer briefs and was also spotted wearing a WHOOP band (a wearable health tracker). Rodriguez, meanwhile, dazzled in a bikini.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared adorable gym snap with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to dwell on the disappointment of losing against Al-Hilal earlier this week. The superstar notably shared an adorable gym snap with partner Georgina Rodriguez on Wednesday (April 10). The pair seemed to pose for a quick mirror selfie during the workout in a picture posted by the player on his Instagram story.

The couple have been together since 2016 after meeting during Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid. Rodriguez has moved with the forward to Italy, England and most recently Saudi Arabia. They have been in the middle east since the five-time Ballon d'Or joined Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Georgina Rodriguez is the biological mother of two of Cristiano Ronaldo's children. She is also the step-mother to his other three children.