Cristiano Ronaldo strikes fighter pose with teammates as he returns to Portugal camp ahead of Slovenia clash

Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to the national team of Portugal for the friendly game against Slovenia on Tuesday, March 26. The 39-year-old megastar took to social media and posted an image of himself and his teammates after training.

"The Family", the caption reads, as Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed last week's game against Sweden to rest, strikes a fighter pose.

The Al-Nassr megastar took some days off to rest and spent this time with his family before joining the Portugal camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the starting lineup against Slovenia. The Portuguese side will want to complete the international break unbeaten, after defeating Sweden 5-2 a few days ago.

Portugal are preparing for the final stage of the UEFA Euro 2024, where they will take on Czechia, Turkiye and the winner of the Play-off Path C in their group.

Portugal's Joao Cancelo and Joao Palhinha open up about Cristiano Ronaldo

At the age of 39, Cristiano Ronaldo has accomplished almost everything in his career at an individual, club and international level. He still wants to help Portugal go all the way in the UEFA European Championship for a second time over the last three competitions.

Portugal claimed the UEFA Euro in 2016 and Ronaldo is preparing for one final run with the national team. Despite his age, he remains crucial for the Portuguese system, even though his teammates are trying to learn to win without him.

"Cristiano’s role in the national team is always the same. It doesn’t change much. It’s that leadership that he also has and how important he is. His role is extremely important, it always has been since he joined the national team," Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha said in an interview with A Bola, via Essentially Sports.

"He is an important player and spent 15 years competing with Messi for the Ballon d’Or, but the peak of a footballer’s career is between the ages of 25 and 32. He is an important player for us, but the national team does not depend entirely on him," Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo said on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, via Essentially Sports.

Ronaldo was crucial for Portugal's success in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers after scoring 10 goals in nine appearances.